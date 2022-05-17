Covid Update: Delhi on Tuesday registered 393 fresh Covid cases and two deaths in last 24 hours. According to the data released by the health department, the positivity rate in the city stands at 3.35 per cent. On Monday, Delhi had reported 377 new Covid cases and one more death on Monday, while the positivity rate was 3.37 percent.Also Read - Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in Atlantis Banquet Hall at GT Karnal Road, 12 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

The capital had on Sunday logged 613 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.74 percent and three more deaths. The city had on Saturday seen 673 new Covid cases and four deaths, the highest single-day fatality count in over two months.

Here are some of the important updates