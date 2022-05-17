Covid Update: Delhi on Tuesday registered 393 fresh Covid cases and two deaths in last 24 hours. According to the data released by the health department, the positivity rate in the city stands at 3.35 per cent. On Monday, Delhi had reported 377 new Covid cases and one more death on Monday, while the positivity rate was 3.37 percent.Also Read - Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in Atlantis Banquet Hall at GT Karnal Road, 12 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot
The capital had on Sunday logged 613 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.74 percent and three more deaths. The city had on Saturday seen 673 new Covid cases and four deaths, the highest single-day fatality count in over two months.
Here are some of the important updates
- Delhi logged 393 new COVID cases and 2 deaths in last 24 hours, taking the total case count to 19,10,128 and total death count to 26,198
- Uttar Pradesh has administered over 32,10,86,845 vaccine doses. Of these, 17,30,37,190 are first dose while 14,50,83,297 individuals are fully vaccinated
- Odisha reported 3 new COVID cases today, the health department said. The death count remained at 9,126 with no new fatality in the last two weeks.
- With the addition of 12 new coronavirus cases, the infection count in Maharashtra’s Thane district has gone up to 7,09,380, an official said today
- India reported 1,569 new coronavirus cases and 19 related deaths in the last 24 hours. A day earlier, the country had reported 2,202 new cases and 27 deaths
- Shanghai achieved on Tuesday the long-awaited milestone of three consecutive days with no new COVID-19 cases outside quarantine zones