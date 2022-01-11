New Delhi: With the rise in Coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday has asked all private offices in Delhi to remain closed, except those which are falling under the exempted category. Work from home shall be followed by private offices, the order issued by the DDMA on Tuesday read. Presently, all private offices are operating with 50 per cent of their employees working from home. Earlier, the DDMA had banned dining at restaurants. As per the existing rules, restaurants were allowed operate dine-in facility at 50 per cent of their seating capacity from 8 am to 10 pm. Bars in the city were also permitted to open with 50 percent seating capacity from 12 noon to 10 pm.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: More Than 7 Lakh Farmers May Have To Return 10th Instalment. Know Reason, Time Window, Other Details Here

Private offices in Delhi shall be closed, barring the ones in the exempted category; work from home shall be followed: DDMA pic.twitter.com/yPkwDR8t3o — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022

Delhi has been witnessing an alarming surge in new COVID-19 cases with the national capital recording nearly 20,000 new infections daily. Delhi, on Monday, logged 17 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 19,166 infections in a day as the positivity rate rose to 25 per cent, the highest since May 4 last year. Also Read - Cape Town Weather Forecast For 3rd Test, Day 1, Ind vs SA: No Rain; Play Likely to Start on Time

In the first 10 days of this month, Delhi has recorded 70 COVID-related deaths, higher than the combine fatalities reported in the city in the last five months.

In the last five months — nine in covid deaths had been reported December, seven in November, four in October, five in September and 29 in August, according to government data.

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain said cases in the city are likely to peak “in one or two days, definitely this week”, and infections in the Third Wave will start dipping after that.