New Delhi: The number of Covid cases in the national capital is rising at an unprecedented rate, Delhi on Wednesday registered 17,282 cases. According to the data shared by the Health Department, the national capital registered 9,952 recoveries and 104 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 7,05,162 and 11,540 respectively. Also Read - Rajasthan Government Announces Curfew From 6 PM to 6 AM Amid Soaring COVID Cases