New Delhi: Delhi on Saturday reported 17,364 fresh cases of COVID-19. According to the data released by the Health Department, Delhi logged 20,160 recoveries and 332 deaths in the last 24 hours. With these new numbers, the total number of cases now stands at 13,10,231, total recoveries at 12,03,253, death toll at 19,071. Also Read - Haryana Joins List of States That Will Vaccinate Journalists on Priority. Details Here

Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said that the national capital is getting help for the supply of oxygen from the Central government. Delhi High Court & Supreme Court have also intervened in this regard. He further informed that Delhi needs 700 MT of oxygen to run hospitals in the state & if they want to increase the capacity of our hospitals we need 976 MT of oxygen. Also Read - Complete Lockdown in Bengaluru From Monday: Will Banks, ATMs Remain Open? What About Transport Services? FAQs Answered

“On May 5, we received 730 MT oxygen for the first time but on May 6 we got 577 MT oxygen & 487 MT of oxygen yesterday. I urge the Central govt to maintain at least 700 MT of oxygen supply to Delhi till the situation demands,” Manish Sisodia said. Also Read - Sonu Sood Calls Sara Ali Khan 'Hero' After She Contributes To His Covid-19 Relief Foundation

On Saturday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal & deputy CM Manish Sisodia also inspected a vaccination centre for 18-44 age group which has been set up at Sarvodaya Girls Senior Secondary School in Chirag Delhi.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the number of Covid-19 vaccination centres will be increased three times in Delhi. He asked the Centre to supply around 2.6 crore vaccine doses for inoculation of all people in the national capital in the next three months.