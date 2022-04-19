New Delhi: Delhi on Tuesday reported over 600 cases of Covid-19. According to the data shared by the Health Ministry, the national capital logged 632 fresh cases of the virus and 414 recoveries in the last 24 hours. However, the data also shows that no covid death was recording during the period.Also Read - Amid Rise in COVID Cases, Face Masks Made Mandatory in These Cities. FULL LIST

With these new numbers, active cases in the city has touched 1,274, while the positivity rate reached 4.42%. On Monday, Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate had jumped to 7.72 per cent even as the city recorded 501 fresh cases, 16 less than the previous day. Officials said that last time the positivity rate was above seven per cent in the city on January 29 (7.4 per cent) and on January 28 (8.6 per cent).

Barring Sunday, Delhi has been witnessing an upward trend in daily COVID-19 cases positivity rate in the last few days. Despite less tests the positivity rate in the city on Monday rose to 7.72 per cent. The national capital on Sunday recorded a 4.21 per cent positivity rate.

A total of 6,492 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated on Monday. However, Sunday’s health bulletin had stated that a total of 12,270 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day.