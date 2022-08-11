New Delhi: The Delhi government has made wearing of face mask/cover in all public places mandatory. This comes just as the national capital has recorded over 2,100 fresh cases of the virus over last 24 hours. According to the notice issued by the Additional District Magistrate office of South Delhi, wearing masks in all public areas is now mandatory, and a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on those who are seen without their facemasks in such areas. However, the fine under this provision of the notification will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles.Also Read - Arjun Kanungo And Longtime GF Carla Dennis Exchange Wedding Vows in a Dreamy Wedding - Watch Viral Video

On Wednesday, the national capital had reported a slight dip in fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, at 2,146 against 2,495 reported on previous day. As many as 8 people lost their lives due to the virus, according to the health bulletin.

Also, the Covid positivity rate of the city has risen to 17.83 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 8,205, out of which 5,549 patients are being treated in home isolation.