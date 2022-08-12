New Delhi: A 25-year-old hotel management student was stabbed to death in full public view in the Malviya Nagar area of Delhi. The incident which took place on Thursday night was caught on CCTV. The deceased has been identified as Mayank.Also Read - Delhi On Alert After 2,000 Live Cartridges Recovered From Anand Vihar Ahead of Independence Day

Police said that Mayank and his friend Vikas Panwar were both sitting at Qila, Begumpur in Malviya Nagar when suddenly 4 to 5 unknown people came running towards him with knives and started an argument.

In the CCTV footage, the hotel management student can be seen pushing the assailants away, however, they overpowered Mayank and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the spot. People and motorists passing by the busy remain mute spectators.

Caught On Camera, Man Stabbed Repeatedly In Malviya Nagar

Meanwhile, a case of murder has been registered on the basis of Mayank’s friend. If reports are to be believed, police have identified the accused and efforts are on to nab them.