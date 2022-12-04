Delhi Man Dies After Hair Transplant Goes Horribly Wrong

A 30-year-old man died allegedly after a hair transplant procedure at a clinic went horribly wrong in Delhi.

The victim, identified as Athar Rasheed, died of multiple organ failure allegedly caused by a botched hair transplant treatment. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man died allegedly after a hair transplant procedure at a clinic went horribly wrong in Delhi. The victim, identified as Athar Rasheed, died of multiple organ failure allegedly caused by a botched hair transplant treatment.

The family members of Rasheed approached the police and lodged a complaint in connection to the incident. The police have arrested four persons, including the duo who performed the surgery, according to a report by IANS.

Rasheed is survived by his mother and two sisters. He was the sole breadwinner in the fmaily. Rasheed’s mother Asiya Begum said that her son died a very painful death due to the hair transplant surgery.

She said Rasheed had rashes all ober his body. When his family members noticed them, they decided to approach the police against the medical staff who performed the surgery.

Asiya Begum said that she lodged the police complaint to let people know that hair transplant can go wrong. She said she didn’t want any other mother to lose her son like she did. She also called hair transplant a fraudulent practice.