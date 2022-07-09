New Delhi: A man died by suicide inside the washroom of a PVR complex in the national capital by slashing his wrist, an official said on Friday. The deceased, who has been identified as Ashok, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was undergoing treatment for depression.Also Read - Serious Questions Raised On Passenger Safety Following Series Of Malfunctions On Various Airlines

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshaym Bansal said a PCR call was received at 1.32 p.m. on Friday, stating that an injured man was found in an unconscious state inside the washroom of a PVR complex. On reaching the spot, the police broke open the door of the toilet and found the injured man lying in a pool of blood with cut marks on his wrist.

The DCP said that a knife was also found from the spot. The injured man was immediately rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. "Preliminary probe suggests it was a case of suicide," the officer added.