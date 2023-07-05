Delhi Man Forces Wife To Watch Porn, Dress Like Favourite Pornstars, Arrested

Home

The woman has alleged that she was forced by her husband to watch porn and dress like pornstars since the couple got married in 2020.

New Delhi: In a shameful incident, man was arrested for allegedly forcing his wife to watch porn and dress up like his favourite pornstars, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday. As per a complaint filed by the woman, she was forced by her husband to watch porn and dress like pornstars since the couple got married in 2020.

The 30-year-old woman, a resident of Delhi’s East Rohtash Nagar, claimed that her husband is an alcoholic, a chain smoker, and a porn-addicted, who physically assaulted her several times.

She alleged that, barely three days after marriage, her husband forced her to have sex during her menstrual cycle and forced her to watch porn while dressed up like a pornstar. “He never gave me any respect and insisted that I looked like his favourite pornstars, and forced me to cook meat even though I am a vegetarian,” the woman told the police, according to news agency PTI.

In her complaint, the woman also accused her husband and in-laws of mentally and physically harassing her over dowry. Citing the woman’s complaint, a senior police officer said the victim’s father had paid Rs 3 lakh in dowry to the groom’s family and promised to pay the rest of the amount in instalments which was agreed to by the woman’s in-laws.

The officer said that following the victim’s complaint, her husband was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“On Tuesday, a case was registered under sections 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 377 (unnatural offence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of Dowry Prohibition Act at Shahdara Police Station on the complaint of the woman,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said, adding that the investigation is at an initial stage.

“Statements of witnesses are being recorded, digital and other evidence are being secured for further action in the case,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

