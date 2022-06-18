New Delhi: A 47-year-old man allegedly killed his wife after an argument broke out as she refused to serve him food after both of them had alcohol together and later slept with the dead body not realising that she was dead, police said on Saturday.Also Read - Delhi Crime: Woman Pushed Off Terrace By In-Laws In Mayur Vihar

After realising that he had killed his wife, the man next morning fled with over Rs 40,000 cash. He was, however, tracked down and arrested from another location in Delhi, they said. Also Read - Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Denied Bail in Alleged Money Laundering Case

Police said they have identified the accused as Vinod Kumar Dubey (47), a resident of Sultanpur. Also Read - Delhi COVID Updates: Significant Rise In New Cases, One More Death Reported

Police further added that on Friday around 9.20 AM, a caller informed police that Dubey beat up his 39-year-old wife Sonali and smothered her with a pillow during an argument.

A police team inquired the caller and the people residing in the area about the accused. The location of the accused was tracked down and he was arrested.

A total of Rs 43,280 along with a bag containing his belongings, two liquor bottles and a bloodstained pillow have been recovered from his possession, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Pawan Kumar told PTI.

Police said Dubey drank alcohol together with his wife on Thursday night and when he asked her to bring food for him, she refused. This led to an argument between them, and his wife slapped him.

In a fit of rage, the man killed his wife. He was trying to flee Delhi along with the cash, but was arrested, police said. They both got married in 2008.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and initiated an investigation.