New Delhi: A 42-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death before killing himself, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday. The man reportedly killed his wife during a fight over the sale of their flat in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar police said. The man, Neeraj, also attacked and injured one of his sons in the incident before stabbing himself to death. He died in hospital this morning.

Neeraj and his wife frequently fought, the police said. The woman wanted to sell the flat, which is registered in her name, but Neeraj didn't, said a report.

Prima facie, it appears that Neeraj committed suicide after attacking his wife as there were injury marks on his wrist and neck. However, the post-mortem report is awaited, police said.

Around 9.15 pm, Laxmi Nagar Police Station received several calls regarding a quarrel and stabbing at street number 2, West Guru Angad Nagar, a senior police officer said.

Police reached the spot and found Neeraj, his wife Jyoti with serious injuries while their 13-year-old son had a gash on his hand. They were taken to the hospital where Neeraj and Jyoti succumbed to injuries, the officer said.

Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the couple was estranged and used to fight frequently, police said.