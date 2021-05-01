New Delhi: As the pandemic grapples the entire country, different tales of tragedy keep appearing every day. In another tragic incident, a 42-year-old man allegedly rammed his car into a police picket killing a constable in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area early on Saturday morning, reported PTI quoting officials. The accident took place around 4 am at Al-Kauser picket when the accused, Samit Yadav, dozed off while he was returning from a hospital after attending to his COVID-19 positive wife, police said. The deceased constable was identified as Munshi Lal, 57, they said. Also Read - Delhi Lockdown News: Shutdown Extended by One Week Amid Rising COVID Cases

“The offending vehicle, Honda CRV, rammed into the picket tent that was erected for staff to ensure lockdown and dragged Lal for 30 to 40 meters,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said. The constable was rushed to AIIMS trauma center where he died during the course of treatment, he said. Also Read - Lockdown in Delhi May be Extended by a Week; Kejriwal Likely to Make Announcement Tomorrow

Yadav, a resident of Munirka, who works in IT sector, was apprehended from the spot, police said. He told police that he felt asleep while returning from Max Hospital, Gurgaon, to attend to his wife, the DCP said. Also Read - 'We Mean Business': High Court Directs Centre to Supply 490 MT Oxygen to Delhi Today or Face Action

Yadav was taken to Vasant Vihar police station and given a PPE kit and isolated in police station premises. His medical test will be conducted soon, police said, adding a case has been registered under relevant sections of law and investigation is underway. Lal, an ex-serviceman, was posted in Vasant Vihar police station since August 28, 2020, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)