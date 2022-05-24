New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a 22-year-old Delhi man committed a daylight robbery at his relative’s house in the city’s Sangam Vihar, and later helped the victim in registering the police complaint. The accused, identified as Pradhuman and his 16-year-old juvenile brother, were arrested by the police on Tuesday. According to police, the incident happened on May 16, when the complainant woman, a resident of Sangam Vihar, along with her family went to take a holy dip at Yamuna Ghat, Wazirabad, on the occasion of Budh Purnima.Also Read - Breaking: Delhi Engineer Farhan Gone Missing in Lonavala Forest Found Dead

“After the dip, the complainant went to the house of her relative at Majnu Ka Tilla, Delhi and her three daughters returned home. In the afternoon, the eldest daughter went to the market for shopping and the second daughter went for tuition at a nearby house,” said DCP Sagar Singh Kalsi. Also Read - Enjoy Free Rides On DTC's E-Buses For 3 Days From Today In Delhi

As per the official, at 2.30 p.m., the relative came to her house, met her 10-year-old daughter and gave her Rs 100 to bring a cold drink from a nearby shop. Meanwhile, the boy allegedly stole a bag kept inside the bed box containing Rs 2,50,000, a pair of gold earrings and one gold pendant and left the house. Also Read - Haryanvi Singer, Reported Missing For 12 Days, Found Buried Near Highway in Rohtak: Police

The woman lodged an e-FIR on May 17 about a theft at her house in Wazirabad, following which, police launched a probe into the matter. During the investigation, a police team was constituted which examined the footage from more than 20 CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity and the nearby areas.

“The possible routes taken by the culprits were checked and analysed. The team identified some suspects from the technical investigation and showed the same to the victim, who identified the suspects as her relatives namely Pradhuman and his younger brother,” the DCP said.

Immediately, the police conducted a raid in Gurugram and apprehended Pradhuman. Stolen cash amounting to Rs 1.37 lakh along with the stolen jewellery– one pair of gold earrings and one gold pendant– was recovered from his possession. A part of the stolen money had been spent by the accused. Later, on his information, the accused juvenile was also nabbed.