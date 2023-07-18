Home

Caught On Camera: Delhi Man Stabbed To Death By Girlfriend’s Father, Brothers

The incident, which was caught on CCTV camera, took place near Kalyan Cinema in Delhi's Chauhan Banger area.

Delhi: A case of murder has been registered against the three accused, police said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend’s father and her two brothers in Delhi’s Jaffrabad area. The incident, which was caught on CCTV camera, took place on Monday near Kalyan Cinema in Chauhan Banger.

Police said the girl’s family had opposed the relationship. A case of murder has been registered against the three accused, police said, according to a report by news agency ANI.

Efforts are underway to nab the accused, who are absconding, and further probe is underway, police said.

Delhi | A 25-year-old man, identified as Salman, was stabbed to death by his girlfriend’s father, Manzoor, and her brothers – Mohsin and a minor. Preliminary enquiry has revealed that the girl’s family opposed their relationship. The incident occurred near Kalyan Cinema, Chauhan… pic.twitter.com/MpZkSkUWIk — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023

Earlier, two sisters were shot dead in Delhi’s RK Puram. The incident was caught on camera where the attackers were seen spraying bullets at the two women. Following this, chaos ensued as residents in the area were seen running away from the scene in disturbing visuals of the incident shared on Twitter. Pinky and Jyoti were rushed to the hospital.

Police said it appears to be a case of money settlement as per the initial probe. A case has been registered in connection to the incident. Three accused – Arjun, Michael, and Dev – were arrested for the double murder case, police said.

Manoj C, Deputy Commissioner of Police South West Delhi said “Two women were shot dead in Ambedkar Basti under R K Puram police station area on Sunday morning. Following the incident we have arrested the men identified as Arjun, Michael, and Dev involved in the incident. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.”

The victim’s brother Lalit said, “I had gone to collect my money pending with someone, but after not getting it, I returned home. After some time, more than two dozen assailants came to my house looking for me and started firing indiscriminately. Somehow I managed to escape, angered by this, the assailants deliberately shot both my sisters. One has been shot in the chest while the other in the stomach, both of them died during treatment in the hospital.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

