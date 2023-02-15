Home

Delhi Man Stabbed To Death Over Road Rage, Disturbing Video Emerges

A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in a road rage incident in Delhi's Nangloi area.

The deceased has been identified as Sahil Malik.

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in a road rage incident in Delhi’s Nangloi area has emerged. The deceased has been identified as Sahil Malik. A disturbing video of the horrific incident where Sahil was attacked with knives by a group of men has emerged on social media.

Police said Sahil had gone to help his brother Vishal Malik after he was thrashed by a group of men on Tuesday evening. Talking to ANI, the deceased’s uncle Khaleel Malik said that Vishal (Sahil’s elder brother) was returning from his gym when his bike “touched” a standing minibus near the Nangloi metro station, following which the two parties got involved in an argument after which the alleged persons thrashed him.

“Vishal was returning from his gym at Najafgarh road when his bike touched a standing minibus near Nangloi metro station. Following the series of events, Vishal and that group of men indulged in an argument and the latter thrashed him,” the deceased’s uncle Khaleel Malik said.

(Disburing visuals above. This video has not been verified by India.com)

He further alleged that the police also did not help Vishal when he approached them to get his bike from the spot at the police station.

“The police denied to accompany Vishal to get his bike from the spot and asked him to go himself. It was at this time, Vishal called his younger brother Sahil and asked him to pick up the bike from the spot and come to the police station. When Sahil reached the spot with his friend Danish the men attacked him with a knife,” Khaleel Malik alleged adding that the doctors had declared Sahil dead.

Meanwhile, one of Sahil’s friends, who is an eyewitness in the case, Danish said that “we both had gone to pick up Vishal’s bike when several men came out suddenly and stabbed Sahil to death as we both were taking pictures of the bike.”

“We reached there via rickshaw when suddenly eight to ten men came and stabbed Sahil at the time when we were taking pictures of the bike. I tried to save him, but failed,” Danish said.

However, the police have taken up the matter and detained three persons. The search for other individuals involved in the murder is underway.

