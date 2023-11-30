Delhi Mandates Cab Companies, Delivery Service Providers To Switch To Electric By 2030; Check Latest Guidelines

The scheme is stringent in enforcing compliance, with violations attracting monetary penalties ranging from Rs 5,000 up to Rs 1 lakh per instance.

Delhi Mandates Cab Companies, Delivery Service Providers To Switch To Electric By 2030; Check Latest Guidelines

New Delhi: In a move aimed at promoting green and sustainable mobility and enhancing the quality of transportation services in the national capital, the Delhi government has notified the ‘Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme 2023’, which sets the stage for comprehensive regulation and licensing of aggregators providing passenger transport service and delivery services.

Trending Now

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot emphasized the long-standing need for licensing and regulation of aggregators to ensure smoother operations for the people of Delhi. Notably, this scheme is the first in India to define phase-wise electrification targets for operators, aligning with India’s goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.

You may like to read

The scheme applies to aggregators, delivery service providers, or e-commerce entities operating within Delhi. It will cover those with 25 or more motor vehicles (two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers, excluding buses) in their fleet and who use a digital intermediary such as an app or web portal to connect with consumers for their services.

Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme Guidelines

Policy applicable to any entity having more than 25 vehicles. 5 year license to be taken by all – existing & old entities, annual licence fees within 90 days. No FEES for Electric Vehicles owned by entities to further anti-pollution efforts by the Delhi Govt. Additionally, a 50 per cent rebate is provided for vehicles that are less than two years old. Command Center to be in NCR, if not, access to be shared by Transport Dept., Delhi Govt. The scheme is stringent in enforcing compliance, with violations attracting monetary penalties ranging from Rs 5,000 up to Rs 1 lakh per instance.

To enhance customer satisfaction, the scheme establishes strict standards for service quality. This includes requirements for vehicle cleanliness, driver behaviour and timely resolution of customer complaints.

Who are covered under the scheme?

Cab aggregators such as Ola, Uber

Delivery service provider such as Swiggy, Zomato

E-commerce entities such as Amazon, Myntra, Big Basket, Flipkart

This comprehensive regulatory framework aligns with the Delhi government’s commitment to fostering sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.