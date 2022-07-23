Delhi crime news: The body of a 50-year-old man was found stuffed in a refrigerator at his house in Northeast Delhi’s Seelampur area on Friday. The man was identified as Zakir (50) who resided in Delhi’s Gautampuri. The incident came to light after the police received a call on Friday which said the caller found her relative dead inside a fridge after she went to check on him as he was not picking up her calls.Also Read - Rejected Lover Arrested for Shooting at Girl in Delhi

Police reached the spot and found the body stuffed in the refrigerator, a senior police officer said. Crime investigation and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams were called for the inspection of the scene of the crime.

Primary inquiry reveals that the deceased was living alone in the house while his wife and children are living separately at a distance. Police indicated that they are developing a clue about a suspect in the murder.

According to media reports, the deceased was killed by one of his relatives in a property related dispute. He was hit on his head, and his body was then hidden inside the fridge.

Further investigation is underway, they added.