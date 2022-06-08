New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a basement meter board in Lajpat Nagar area here on Wednesday. 8 fire tenders that were rushed to the spot have brought the blaze under control. However, no casualties were reported as people were safely rescued from the department.Also Read - Delhi: Nearly 100 Vehicles Gutted as Massive Fire Engulfs Electric Motor Parking in Jamia Nagar, No Casualties

Fire breaks out at a basement's meter board in Lajpat Nagar area. People were safely rescued from the basement. 8 fire tenders that were rushed to the spot have brought the fire under control: Delhi fire department — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022

Of late, the national capital has witnessed a series of fire incidents amid bouts of heatwave. Earlier last month, 27 people were killed and 12 were injured after a massive blaze ripped through a four-storey commercial building in outer Delhi's Mundka.

Earlier in the day, nearly 100 vehicles were gutted in fire after a massive blaze broke out at the electric motor parking Jamia Nagar. Delhi fire service said that a total of 10 cars, 1 motorcycle, 2 scooty, 30 new e-rickshaws, and 50 old e-rickshaws were utted into fire.

“The fire has been brought under control. Many vehicles have been damaged in the fire, and several e-rickshaws were burnt to ashes”, said Delhi Fire Service.