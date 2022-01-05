New Delhi: The national capital might record around 10,000 new Covid cases today, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, referring to the unprecedented surge in COVID cases. “The positivity rate – the number of people testing positive for every 100 tests- is expected to surge to 10 per cent in the city”, he stated further.Also Read - Delhi Weekend Curfew: Full List of People Exempted From Restrictions

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi had reported 5,481 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise after May 16 when the tally was 6,456. The new cases have pushed the infection tally to 14,63,701 in the city. Also Read - No Lockdown, But STRICT Restrictions Soon: Maharashtra Govt Amid COVID Resurgence | Read Details

Delhi is likely to report around 10,000 COVID infections today, with the daily positivity rate rising to nearly 10%. The third wave of COVID-19 has set in: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain pic.twitter.com/czhj4rvniT — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Staff Member Gets COVID-19, Actor Calls it 'Domestic COVID Situation'

“Delhi Govt has instructed private hospitals to increase the number of reserved beds for COVID patients to 40% from 10% of their capacity. Nearly 2% of beds are occupied in the government hospitals”, Jain told reporters today. He also claimed that Delhi is witnessing the fifth wave of the deadly virus. “The third wave has arrived in India, but for Delhi, it is the fifth wave”, the health minister asserted.

Yesterday, to curb the further spread of the coronavirus, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had reimposed weekend curfew on Saturdays and Sundays. Addressing the media, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had urged the people to step out only when it is an absolute necessity after wearing a mask and to maintain social/physical distancing.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,135 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 24 states and UTs, out of which, 828 have recovered or migrated. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 653 cases followed by Delhi at 464, Kerala 185, Rajasthan 174, Gujarat 154 and Tamil Nadu 121 cases.

India saw a single-day rise of 58,097 new coronavirus infections, the highest in around 199 days, taking the total tally of cases to 3,50,18,358. The active cases were recorded above 2 lakh after around 81 days. The active cases have increased to 2,14,004, comprising 0.61 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.01 per cent, the health ministry data showed.