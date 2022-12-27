Meet Rekha Gupta — BJP’s Delhi Mayor candidate. All You Need To Know

The party named Kamaljeet Sehrawat, a councillor from Dwarka, as the candidate for the deputy Mayor post.

BJP declares Rekha Gupta, councilor from Shalimar Bagh as the candidate for the post of Mayor.

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday announced Rekha Gupta as its mayoral candidate for the upcoming mayoral polls due on January 6. Rekha Gupta is a three-time councillor from Shalimar Bagh. The party named Kamaljeet Sehrawat, a councillor from Dwarka, as the candidate for the deputy Mayor post.

Independent candidate Gajender Daral, who joined BJP Tuesday, and Pankaj Luthra were nominated as Standing Committee members.

The BJP suffered a crushing blow in the recently concluded MCD polls with AAP emerging victorious with 134 seats. Aam Aadmi Party has also announced Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal as its candidates for the post of Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively. Both have filed their nominations for the polls.

All You Need To Know About Rekha Gupta

She is a former general secretary and president of the Delhi University Students Union. She became the President of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) in the year 1996–1997. She was a member of the national executive of the party and general secretary of Delhi state unit of the party. She was elected to the Delhi Councillor elections from Uttari Pitampura (Ward 54) in 2007. She was again elected to Delhi Councillor elections from Uttari Pitampura (ward 54) in 2012.