Delhi Mayor Election Postponed Again Amid Ruckus In Assembly | Video

Elections for the Delhi Mayor on Tuesday were postponed after the House was adjourned sine die due to a ruckus between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors.

Updated: January 24, 2023 4:28 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

The house was adjourned after Presiding officer Satya Sharma said the proceedings cannot be conducted amid sloganeering from both AAP and BJP councillors. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Elections for the Delhi Mayor on Tuesday were postponed after the House was adjourned sine die due to a ruckus between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors. This is the second time that the Elections for Delhi Mayor and deputy mayor have been postponed following the ruckus.

“We were sitting in the House to vote since 11 am and when finally the time came, a ruckus began in the House. This is wrong, democratic principles must be followed, ” Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi said.

Earlier in the day, Presiding officer Satya Sharma of the BJP administered oath first to aldermen, the members nominated by the Lt Governor.

Published Date: January 24, 2023 4:25 PM IST

