Delhi Mayor Elections to be Held on Feb 16 After Being Stalled Thrice

Delhi LG VK Saxena has given his nod for the next session of the MCD House on February 16 for the election to the post of the mayor, after the municipal house failed to elect a mayor for the 3rd time.

Delhi mayor could not be elected when the councilors met on January 6 and 24 due to acrimonious exchanges between AAP and BJP leaders.

New Delhi: After being stalled thrice, now Delhi Mayor elections will be held on Thursday, February16, as approved by New Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Sunday. The governor has given his nod for convening the next session of the MCD House on February 16 for election to the post of mayor, official sources said. The government had sent the proposal to hold the House session on February 16 and Saxena has accepted it, they said.

As recommended by Delhi CM, I approve proposal to convene adjourned 1st meeting of Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday, 16th February at Dr SP Mukherjee Civic Centre for election of Mayor, Dy. Mayor and six members of the Standing Committee, said L-G V K Saxena.

On Feb 6, the municipal House in Delhi failed to elect a mayor for the third time in a row in a month, following ruckus over the decision to allow aldermen to vote in the mayoral poll, even as the AAP alleged a “planned conspiracy” by the BJP to stall the process and said it would move the Supreme Court to seek a “court-monitored” election.

The House has witnessed unprecedented developments since January 6 when it had convened for the first time after the high-stakes civic polls and adjourned in vain following acrimonious exchanges between members of the BJP and the AAP.

After the third session too was adjourned by presiding officer and BJP councillor Satya Sharma, the issue has snowballed into a face-off between the AAP and the BJP with both the sides indulging in a blame game.

The AAP alleged that the mayoral election could not be held as the BJP is “strangulating democracy and the Constitution of India”, while the saffron party accused the Aam Aadmi Party of coming out with excuses to stall the mayoral poll.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, the mayor and the deputy mayor are to be elected in the very first session of the House after the civic polls. However, it’s been two months since the municipal elections were held on December 4 and Delhi is yet to get a mayor.

The second municipal House held on January 24, was briefly adjourned after the oath-taking ceremony, and was later adjourned till next date by the presiding officer.

The AAP had emerged as a clear winner in the December 4 polls, bagging 134 wards and ending the BJP’s 15-year rule in the civic body. The BJP won 104 wards to finish second, while the Congress won nine seats in the 250-member municipal House.

