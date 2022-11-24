Delhi MCD Election 2022: BJP Conspiring to Kill Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia Makes Startling Allegations

Delhi MCD Election 2022 Latest Update: Manish Sisodia suspected that the conspiracy was hatched in fear of losing the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections and Delhi MCD polls.

Soon after Sisodia made the allegations, Delhi LG VK Saxena took cognizance of the claim and urged the Delhi Police to look into the matter.

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday brought serious allegations that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is conspiring to kill Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. And claimed that Delhi BJP leader Manoj Tiwari was also involved in hatching the conspiracy.

Notably, Sisodia suspected that the conspiracy was hatched in fear of losing the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections and Delhi MCD polls.

“AAP is not afraid of their petty politics, now the public will answer for their hooliganism,” Sisodia wrote on Twitter.

गुजरात व MCD चुनाव मे हार के डर से बौखलाई BJP @ArvindKejriwal की हत्या की साजिश रच रही है इनके सांसद मनोज तिवारी खुलेआम अपने गुंडो को अरविंद जी पर हमला करने के लिए कह रहे है और इसकी पूरी प्लानिंग कर ली है AAP इनकी टुच्ची राजनीति से नही डरती,इनके गुंडागर्दी का जबाव अब जनता देगी — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 24, 2022

Notably, Sisodia said this in response to Manoj Tiwari’s tweets earlier in the day, in which he had expressed concern over Kejriwal’s security, while highlighting recent allegations of corruption and “selling of tickets” for the MCD polls.

Soon after Sisodia made the allegations, Delhi LG VK Saxena took cognizance of the claim and urged the Delhi Police to look into the matter.

“Please ensure that such eventuality, orchestrated or other wise, do not happen, to the farthest possible extent,” he asked the Police Commissioner.

On Wednesday, Sisodia had attacked BJP saying the party had “failed” to perform the primary responsibility of maintaining cleanliness during its 15-year tenure in the civic body and that people of Delhi would give a “befitting response” in the upcoming polls.