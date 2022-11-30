Ahead Of Polls, Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Division Of Duties Between MCD And Delhi Govt

Here's a guide to the division of roles and responsibilities between MCD and Delhi government ahead of MCD Elections to be held on December 04, 2022.

Delhi MCD Polls 2022: The elections for Municipal Corporation of Delhi are special this year as it is the municipal body’s first election after the merger. The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 merged the earlier triumvirate of the North, South and East Municipal Corporations into one body earlier this year. As opposed to a total of 272 combined seats, a total of 1,349 candidates will fight for 250 seats this year.

The MCD is divided into 12 zones: Central, City–SP, Civil Lines, Karol Bagh, Keshav Puram, Najafgarh, Narela, North Shahdara, Rohini, South Shahdara, South and West. With unification, previous boundaries of civil bodies were done away with as Delhi — except Lutyens’ Delhi and Delhi Cantonment Board — came under one umbrella. Due to the delimitation before the 2017 elections, in order to maintain balance in the regional offices in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, a new zone Keshavpuram was created, while the urban and Sadar Paharganj zones were merged to form the City-SP zone.

ROLES AND FUNCTIONS OF MUNICIPAL CORPORATION OF DELHI

The MCD, formed as an independent body in 1958 through a Special Act of the Parliament, is one of the largest municipal bodies in the world with around 1.1 crore people under its jurisdiction. It comes second only to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, which oversees an estimated 1.4 crore people in Tokyo.

MCD takes the following roles and responsibilities in order to provide civic amenities to the citizens:

Promoting health care facilities and taking measures to prevent any outbreak of diseases.

Cleaning roads that are less than 60-feet-wide, pavements and markets.

Ensure proper functioning of primary schools and build education infrastructure for schools under the corporation’s Education department.

Construction and maintenance of public infrastructure such as roads, over-bridges, public toilets and public transportation by the engineering department of the MCD.

Take care of water supply, manage the drainage system, develop slum areas, upkeep designated parks, libraries, street lights, and parking areas.

Solid waste management, collection of garbage, maintenance of sewerage are some of its crucial duties.

The civic body is also supposed to crack down on encroachments on the roads.

It has to ensure that the buildings are constructed as per the guidelines set by it.

The MCD is responsible for collecting property, professional and toll tax.

Running cremation grounds and keeping record of births and deaths.

The MCD has also made applying for veterinary and factory license, filling property tax returns and getting information under the Right to Information Act a seamless process.

DIFFERENCE BETWEEN DUTIES OF DELHI GOVERNMENT AND MCD

The roles and responsibilities of Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi are seemingly overlapping due to the areas in which their functions are applied.

Here is a breakup of their overlapping roles:

The MCD is entrusted with the responsibility to support the primary schools, while the Delhi government has to take care of the higher and secondary schools as well as colleges.

As far as roads are concerned, the MCD is responsible for cleaning and maintaining roads smaller than 60 feet. On the other hand, the Delhi government has to oversee roads that are wider than 60 feet.

While the MCD collects toll, property and professional tax as well as revenues from advertisements, the Delhi government collects value-added tax, service tax and excise duty. It drafts the budget of the city.

The Delhi government takes care of the licenses and plying of larger motorized vehicles including buses, the MCD deals with small vehicles including cycle rickshaws and hand-driven carts.

The MCD is also responsible for running some dispensaries and hospitals, while the Delhi government is entrusted with taking care of bigger and more specialized hospitals, including mohalla clinics.

KEY ISSUES FOR MCD POLLS AHEAD:

Broken roads, waterlogging and garbage mismanagement are some of the major issues that national capital residents have been facing for years, according to the Resident Welfare Associations of North, East and South Delhi. Issues with a lack of improvements in primary education and sanitation have also surfaced in recent years. The polling will take place on December 04, 2022 and counting will be held on December 07,2022.

What happened in the last MCD polls?

In the 2017 Delhi civic polls, when the MCD comprised the North, South and East Municipal Corporations, the BJP gained power in the three bodies, with wins in 64 and 70 of the 104 seats in the North and the South Delhi Municipal Corporations, and a win in 47 of the 64 seats in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. The AAP was a distant second in the three bodies with 21, 16 and 12 seats in North, South and East corporations respectively.

Currently, the MCD mayor and deputy mayor seats are vacant until the polls are conducted next month.