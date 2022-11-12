Delhi MCD Election 2022: BJP Releases First List of 232 Candidates, Remaining Names to be Out Soon | Full List Here

Delhi MCD Election 2022: As per the list of the BJP, nine former city mayors and 52 former councilors have been fielded among the prominent candidates for the upcoming civic polls.

Delhi MCD Election 2022 Latest News: The BJP decided the names of the 232 candidates after the approval of party national president JP Nadda.

Delhi MCD Election 2022 Latest News: The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on Saturday night released its first candidate list for the 2022 MCD election and fielded a total of 232 members. The party said the remaining 18 candidates will be announced later. Notably, the BJP decided the names of the 232 candidates after the approval of party national president JP Nadda.

Former mayor and Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra said 23 Punjabis, 21 Vaishyas, 42 Brahmins, 34 Jats, 26 Purvanchalis, 22 Rajputs, 17 Gujjars, 13 Jatavs, nine Balmikis, nine Yadavs, one Sindhi and two from Uttarakhand have been given tickets.

Delhi MCD Election 2022: Check Full List of 232 BJP Candidates

Delhi MCD Election 2022: Full Schedule

The high-stake MCD elections are scheduled to be held for December 4 and the filing of nominations began on November 7, and the last date for the same is November 14. As per the schedule, the scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on November 16, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 19.

The Delhi MCD Election 2022 is mainly a three-way war between the Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janta Party, and the Congress.

Earlier this week, the Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its list of 134 candidates for the upcoming civic polls. Of the total 134 candidates, 65 are women candidates. However, the Delhi Congress is yet to announce its candidate list for the municipal election.