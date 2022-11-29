Delhi MCD Election 2022: AAP Announces ’10 Guarantees’ For Ease Of Doing Business. What it Means For Traders

Delhi MCD Polls 2022: The AAP said over five lakh pamphlets will be distributed announcing the guarantees in 50 major markets in the national capital.

Delhi MCD Election 2022: With just a few days left for the Delhi MCD elections, the AAP’s trade wing on Tuesday announced ’10 guarantees’, including de-sealing of shops, resolving conversion and parking charges, for ease of doing business in the city.

AAP trade wing convenor Brijesh Goyal and president Subhash Khandelwal released the guarantee cards after organising a march in Kashmere Gate Market.

The guarantees include arrangement of cleanliness in markets, prohibition on increase of all taxes like house tax, trade/factory licence, and arrangement of toilets for women in the markets.

“These guarantees have been designed after speaking to traders across the markets of Delhi and their focus is to solve the problems that the business community in Delhi have been facing under the BJP-ruled MCD,” a statement from AAP’s trade wing said.

Giving details, Brijesh Goyal said if shopkeepers, factory owners, hotel, restaurants, banquets, women traders are included in Delhi, then the city has over 20 lakh traders and till date no other political party has issued a separate manifesto for the traders.