Delhi MCD Election 2022: Check Poll Timing, Ward Details, Eligible Voters’ List

Delhi MCD Election 2022: Out of the total 250 wards, 42 seats are reserved for SC candidates, 21 for women SC candidates, and 104 seats for women candidates.

Over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Delhi MCD Election 2022 Latest Updates: The elections to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on Sunday which will decide the fate of 1,349 contenders, including 709 women, three days from now. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have fielded their candidates in all 250 wards, but the Congress has nominated its candidates in 247 wards only. As per the EC announcement, the results of the MCD elections will be announced on December 8.

Delhi MCD Election 2022: Ward Details

Delhi MCD Election 2022: Eligible Voter Details

According to data shared by the State Election Commission officials, the total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358 — 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgender persons. There are 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Delhi MCD Election 2022: Vote Timing

As per the announcement from the EC, the polling will be held from 8 AM to 5:30 PM and the votes will be counted on December 7.

Delhi MCD Election 2022: All about arrangements

The election commission has set up a total of 13,665 polling booths, including one station which will be fully managed by women. The Delhi Metro train services on all lines will start at 4 AM from all terminal stations on polling day and the trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 AM.