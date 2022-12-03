Delhi MCD Election 2022: With Security Arrangements in Place, 250 Wards Set To Go To Civil Polls Tomorrow

Delhi MCD Election 2022: For the security arrangement, nearly 40,000 Delhi Police personnel, about 20,000 home guards and 108 companies of CAPF and SAP have been deployed this time.

Delhi MCD Election 2022 Latest Update: Polling will be held from 8 AM to 5:30 PM and the votes will be counted on December 7.

Delhi MCD Election 2022 Latest Update: With all security arrangements in place, the stage is set for the high-stakes civic polls in the national capital on Sunday which is being seen as a three-way contest among the AAP, the BJP and the Congress. This time, over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, in which 1,349 candidates are in the fray.

As per the announcement from the EC, the polling will be held from 8 AM to 5:30 PM and the votes will be counted on December 7.

According to data shared by the State Election Commission officials, the total number of voters in Delhi is 1,45,05,358 — 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgender persons. There are 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

This will be the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise, and the poll will be held days after the first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections, and a day ahead of its second phase. Authorities have set up 13,638 polling stations across Delhi for the exercise.

There were 272 wards in Delhi and three corporations — NDMC, SDMC and EDMC — in Delhi from 2012-2022, before being reunified into an MCD that had formally come into existence on May 22. The erstwhile MCD, established in 1958, was trifurcated in 2012 during Sheila Dikshit’s tenure as the chief minister.

Political Parties Express Confidence

Both the AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls while the Congress is seeking to regain lost turf.

The high-decibel campaigning for the December 4 polls, which saw roadshows of AAP and BJP heavyweights criss-cross through the national capital amid a political slugfest, concluded on Friday.

Elaborate Arrangement in Place

The EC on Friday said it has made elaborate arrangements for safe, secure and pleasant voting experience of people. These measures are required to keep the electoral field free and to ensure that a level playing field is afforded to all political parties and candidates.

For the MCD polls, “nearly 40,000 Delhi Police personnel, about 20,000 home guards and 108 companies of CAPF and SAP are to be deployed”, a senior police official said.

Sixty drones will also be used to ensure law and order in sensitive areas, police said. Increasing visibility, preventing the chances of communal flare-ups and checking candidates from luring voters by illegal means will be the focus of the police for the civic elections in 250 wards.

Homeguard, paramilitary forces and flying squads will be accordingly deployed and a detailed arrangement has been done, Pathak said. Senior district-level officers have been asked to stay in the office during the night, while police inspectors have been directed to attend any call related to gang fights, clashes or issues that might have a communal colour.

68 Model Polling Stations

Sixty-eight model polling stations and as many pink polling stations covering all eleven assembly segments, have been established for quality experience of voters, poll officials said.

What Past Trend Says

In the civic election in 2017, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. No polling could be held on two seats due to death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. In 2017 civic polls, the voting percentage was about 53.