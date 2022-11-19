Delhi MCD Election 2022: Congress Promises to Make Delhi Pollution-free in Poll Manifesto. Read Full Plan Here

Delhi MCD Election 2022: The Congress in the election manifesto said bringing down the level of air pollution is its top-most priority, followed by restoring communal harmony and doubling the income of municipalities.

Delhi MCD Election 2022: Congress also promised a drainage master plan for the civic body in line with other public authorities to eliminate drain water.

Delhi MCD Election 2022: With just a few days left for the Delhi MCD Election 2022, the Congress on Saturday released its election manifesto and promised to make Delhi pollution-free. Notably, controlling pollution, doubling the income of municipalities and clearing all three landfill sites in Delhi are the top most priorities of the Congress for the upcoming MCD elections.

The grand old party said bringing down the level of air pollution is its top-most priority, followed by restoring communal harmony and doubling the income of municipalities.

“We will regularise existing Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employees, fill the vacant posts and generate more employment. As per the National Green Tribunal (NGT) direction, unprocessed wastes ‘Kude ka Qutub minar’ at three landfill sites will be removed. We will also focus on sustainable solid waste management to maximise recycling and minimise ‘waste’ for landfills,” the manifesto said.

Apart from this, the Delhi Congress also promised a drainage master plan for the civic body in line with other public authorities to eliminate drain water.

The Congress said it will also improve the quality of civic amenities, especially for the bastis of scheduled castes and minorities, JJ Clusters and unauthorised colonies.

Some other priorities are zero corruption in the MCD and citizens’ participation through RWAs/NGOs,” the manifesto read.

The party in the manifesto further stated that it will focus on maximising women’s participation in MCD governance and decision-making.