Delhi MCD Election 2022: Polling Dates, Full Schedule, List Of Wards And Candidates | All You Need To Know

Delhi MCD Election 2022 Latest News: The election for the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 and the results will be declared on December 7, 2022.

Delhi MCD Election 2022: The total number of MCD wards in Delhi was reduced from 272 to 250 after a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Delhi MCD Election 2022 Latest Update: As per the announcement from the state election commission, the election for the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 and the results will be declared on December 7, 2022. Notably, this would be the first civic polls after the fresh delimitation exercise. The Delhi MCD election 2022 will be held in between the two phases of the Gujarat Assembly elections, scheduled for December 1 and 5.

Earlier scheduled for the first half of 2022, the Delhi MCD election 2022 was postponed after the Centre decided to unify three erstwhile municipal corporations into the MCD.

Out of the total 250 wards, 42 seats are reserved for SC candidates, 21 seats for women SC candidates, and 104 seats will be reserved for women candidates.

Delhi MCD Election 2022: Full schedule

Issue of notification: November 7

Last date of filing nomination: November 14

Scrutiny of nomination: November 16

Last date for withdrawal of candidate: November 19

Date of polls: December 4

Counting of votes: December 7

Delhi MCD Election 2022: List of Wards

In the national capital, the three existing civic bodies such as East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) have been re-unified into a single entity as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

As per the official data, the total number of MCD wards in Delhi was reduced from 272 to 250 after a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The Central government in May this year unified the three corporations into one. Out of the total 250 wards in Delhi, 42 are reserved and the BJP ruled the erstwhile three municipal corporations for over 15 years.

Delhi MCD Election 2022: Candidate details

This time, over 1.46 crore voters are expected to cast their votes for 250 municipal wards in the national capital.

So far, 2,021 candidates have filed their nomination papers with the poll authorities for the upcoming civic elections in Delhi.

Out of the total nominations, independent candidates have the maximum share with 507 candidates, followed by AAP with 492 candidates.

Three major parties — the AAP, BJP and the Congress — will go up against each other in the upcoming civic elections.