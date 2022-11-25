Delhi MCD Election 2022: BJP Promises Flats For Slum Dwellers, Free Cycles For Students In Poll Manifesto

Delhi MCD Election 2022: The BJP assured in its MCD poll manifesto that garbage will be processed through waste-to-energy conversion for a green, clean & sustainable Delhi.

Delhi MCD Election 2022: With just a few days left for the municipal elections, the BJP on Friday released its manifesto and promised pucca houses/flats for all slum dwellers. While releasing the poll manifesto, BJP Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta said over 17,000 flats are ready for allotment to be provided to slum dwellers. Free cycles for meritorious students

He added that the slums will get facilities of MCD-operated dispensaries, maternity wards, and schools.

The BJP assured in its MCD poll manifesto released by Union Minister Piyush Goyal that 100% garbage to be processed through waste-to-energy conversion for a green, clean & sustainable Delhi.

The saffron party also promised 1,000 permanent Chhath Ghats and water bodies in all parks and added that 6 theme-based parks are to be set up in and around the national capital.

I feel that AAP has completely failed in their duty of working together with Centre & Corporation and serving the people of Delhi, in slum rehabilitation & bringing facilities to slums. AAP gave nothing to Delhi except a corrupt Govt: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

The party added that separate identity cards will be issued for journalists with free parking and arrangement for treatment through separate windows in hospitals.

“All services of Delhi MCD will be brought online through a mobile app within 100 days,” the manifesto stated and assured better facilities for Corporation employees.

The Delhi BJP chief in the manifesto said that the party aims to do away with trade and health licenses and will abolish factory license.

“Multi-level parking will also be developed in all the major markets to ease the parking-related problems faced by the traders,: Adesh Gupta said on Thursday.