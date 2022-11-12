live

Delhi MCD Election 2022 Live: BJP, Congress Likely To Release First Candidate List Today

The Delhi Congress is likely to release the first list of its candidates for the upcoming municipal corporation elections today.

The 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will go to polls on December 4. Stay tuned for latest updates.

Delhi MCD Polls 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are likely to announce their list of candidates for the MCD elections today. The Delhi Congress is likely to release the first list of its candidates for the upcoming municipal corporation elections today. The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday declared its first list of 134 candidates for the corporation elections. The list has more than 60 women candidates.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday also released the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections and said that his government will work on fulfilling 10 ‘guarantees’.

Delhi civic polls will be held on December 4 and the results will be declared on December 8.

Stay tuned to India.com for the latest updates on Delhi MCD polls.

Load More