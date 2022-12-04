live

Delhi MCD Election 2022 LIVE: Polling Begins For 250 Wards As AAP Says ‘ Vote For Clean Delhi’

Delhi MCD Election 2022 LIVE: Delhi votes for 250 municipal councillors as the fate of 1,349 contenders, including 709 women, will be decided today.

Updated: December 4, 2022 8:45 AM IST

Delhi MCD Election 2022 LIVE: Polling began at 8 am for 250 wards.

Delhi MCD Election 2022 LIVE: After a high-decibel campaign, Delhi votes for 250 municipal councillors today. The fate of 1,349 contenders, including 709 women, will be decided on Sunday as the polling begans at 8 am with high security arrangements being made. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have fielded their candidates in all 250 wards, but the Congress has nominated its candidates in 247 wards only. Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 will be declared on December 8. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates on Delhi MCD Election 2022.

Live Updates

  • 8:34 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Election 2022 LIVE: Congress leader Ajay Maken casts vote at Rajouri garden polling booth

  • 8:30 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Election 2022 LIVE: How To Check Your Name In Voters List Via SMS

    -Write EPIC in the mobile message section

    -Now type your voter ID card number

    -Send this SMS to 9211728082 or 1950

    -Your polling station number and name will come as a reply once you send the message

    (No record found will tell if your name is not on the voter list)

  • 8:09 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Election 2022 LIVE: People stand in queue to cast vote at polling booth in Matiala Village

  • 8:00 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Election 2022 LIVE: Voting began for 250 ward-Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) at 8 am today. The BJP has been in power in the MCD since 2007.

  • 7:28 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Election 2022 LIVE: Mock polling underway at polling booth in Matiala Village

  • 7:24 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Election 2022 LIVE: Over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

  • 7:06 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Election 2022 LIVE: Delhi Metro Services began at 4 AM today due to elections of the Municipal Corporation in the national capital.

  • 7:02 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Election 2022 LIVE: The polling will be held from 8 AM to 5:30 PM.

  • 7:02 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Election 2022 LIVE: Out of the total 250 wards, 42 seats are reserved for SC candidates, 21 for women SC candidates, and 104 seats for women candidates.

  • 6:52 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Election 2022 LIVE: Polling for 250 wards today | The elections to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is being held today which will decide the fate of 1,349 contenders, including 709 women.

Published Date: December 4, 2022 6:52 AM IST

Updated Date: December 4, 2022 8:45 AM IST