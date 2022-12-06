Delhi MCD Election 2022 Result LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch Online Telecast of Counting

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE Streaming: The stage is set for the counting of votes polled in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election 2022. The fate of almost 1,349 candidates have been sealed in the EVMs, the result of which will be known tomorrow. Though a final picture will be clear by noon, trends are expected to emerge by 9 AM. The State Election Commission (SEC) —sec.delhi.gov.in will start releasing result trends from 8 am onwards on its website and app.

MCD Election Result LIVE STREAMING: When and where to check

One can check the results for the MCD election 2022 at https://sec.delhi.gov.in/sec/election-municipal-corporation-delhi-2022.

