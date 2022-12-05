Delhi MCD Election Exit Poll Result 2022: AAP Set For Landslide Win, BJP A Distant Second, Predicts Zee News

Delhi MCD Exit Polls 2022

Delhi MCD Election Exit Poll Results: Zee News exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi MCD election 2022. Of the total 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to register a victory on 134-146, BJP 82-94 and Congress 8-14. In terms of vote share, AAP is expected to get 46%, BJP 39%, Congress 11% and others 04%.

On being asked if the condition of schools in the national capital has improved, 62% of respondents said yes. Garbage, liquor scam, and sanitation remained key issues during the MCD polls. For the unversed, the BJP has been ruling over the municipal bodies of Delhi for the last 15 years. The saffron party in the last MCD election in 2017, got a massive two-thirds majority. This was the first civic body polls in Delhi after the delimitation of wards. The Centre sent the final delimitation order in October this year.

India Today-Axis My India MCD exit polls

Meanwhile, the India Today-Axis My India exit poll announced earlier in the day gave a clear majority to Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the MCD Election 2022. While the AAP is predicted to win 149-171 wards of the total 250, the BJP might remain at second spot with 61-91 wards, followed by Congress which may get 3-7 wards.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll also showed that 51 per cent voters from Scheduled Caste (SC), 36 per cent from Upper Caste and 40 per cent from Other Backward Caste vote for the Aam Aadmi Party in December 4 election.

Times Now MCD exit polls

Similarly, Times Now exit polls predicted victory for AAP, with 146-156 MCD seats. The BJP is expected to win 84-94 seats and the Congress is likely to be reduced to 6-10 seats. The others are predicted to win up to four MCD seats.