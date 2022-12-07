Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP’s Sarika Chaudhary Wins From Daryaganj With Massive Margin

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Sarika Chaudhary won from Daryaganj ward. Sarika Chaudhary defeated BJP’s Lalit Bhambhry and Congress’ Farhad Suri to emerge as the winner from Daryaganj.

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has crossed majority mark in Delhi MCD Election Result 2022, according to the initial trends. Polling for the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were held on December 4. Almost all exit polls have predicted landslide victory for AAP in the Delhi MCD Election 2022.