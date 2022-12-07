Top Recommended Stories
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP’s Sarika Chaudhary Wins From Daryaganj With Massive Margin
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Sarika Chaudhary won from Daryaganj.
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Sarika Chaudhary won from Daryaganj ward. Sarika Chaudhary defeated BJP’s Lalit Bhambhry and Congress’ Farhad Suri to emerge as the winner from Daryaganj.
Also Read:
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022
Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has crossed majority mark in Delhi MCD Election Result 2022, according to the initial trends. Polling for the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were held on December 4. Almost all exit polls have predicted landslide victory for AAP in the Delhi MCD Election 2022.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.