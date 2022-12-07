Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP Sweeps All Three Wards in Satyendar Jain’s Constituency

As the counting of votes for the MCD election nears an end, the Aam Aadmi Party has raced ahead and has clinched 121 seats so far.

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has lost all three wards under Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain’s constituency. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in Rani Bagh, Paschim Vihar and Saraswati Vihar, according to the reports.

However, as the counting of votes for the MCD election nears an end, the Aam Aadmi Party has raced ahead and has clinched 121 seats so far. According to the latest data, the Saffron camp has grabbed 97 seats.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia thanked the people of Delhi for trusting the party.

“Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for trusting Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi MCD. By defeating the world’s biggest and most negative party, the people of Delhi have made a staunch honest and working @ArvindKejriwal ji win. For us, this is not just a victory, it is a big responsibility.”

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Key Details

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lost three out of four wards under Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s constituency.

BJP wins all three wards in Satyendra Jain’s constituency Rani Bagh ,Paschim Vihar and Saraswati Vihar

Aam Aadmi Party has emerged victorious, edging past the Bharatiya Janata Party, which currently controls the MCD.

The BJP candidates have won Rani Bagh, Paschim Vihar and Saraswati Vihar seats.

The BJP’s former standing committee chairman, Sundeep Kapoor, has won the Krishna Nagar seat.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has emerged victorious on all three seats in the Tughlakabad Legislative Assembly. Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday reached Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. “Arvind Kejriwal uprooted 15-year-long Congress rule in Delhi and now the 15-year-long (BJP) rule in MCD. It shows people of Delhi don’t like politics of hatred, they vote for schools, hospitals, electricity, cleanliness and infrastructure,” Mann said.