Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Full List Of WINNERS In Abul Fazal Enclave, Adarsh Nagar, Alipur, Aman Vihar, Amar Colony

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Winners List For Abul Fazal Enclave, Adarsh Nagar, Alipur, Aman Vihar, Amar Colony. Stay tuned to India.com for the fastest and most authentic MCD election result 2022. 

Updated: December 7, 2022 2:34 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

Abul Fazal Enclave, Adarsh Nagar, Alipur, Aman Vihar, Amar Colony Counting Updates
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for Abul Fazal Enclave, Adarsh Nagar, Alipur, Aman Vihar, and Amar Colony wards that went to polls in the Delhi MCD Election 2022 has come to an end. While congress’ Ariba Khan won the Abul Fazal Enclave ward, BJP’s Sharad Kapoor bagged Amar Colony.

Check details about these wards below:-

Abul Fazal Enclave: Ward number 188 is unreserved and comes under the Okhla Delhi assembly constituency. The ward witnessed a tough fight between BJP’s Charan Singh, Congress’ Ariba Khan and Wajid Khan of Aam Aadmi Party.

Adarsh Nagar: Adarsh Nagar ward is currently held by Anshul Gupta of Congress. This year, the ward saw a tough fight between Congress’ Virender Kumar Goel, AAP Mukesh Goel and BJP’s Anubhav Dhir.

Alipur: Ward number 4 — Alipur comes under Narela Delhi assembly constituency. It has a total population of 74,449. For 2022 polls, Congress had fielded Rai Singh Mann, AAP nominated Deep Khatri and BJP trusted Yogesh Rana.

Aman Vihar: Aman Vihar is ward number 41 and comes under the Kirari Delhi assembly constituency. It has a total population of 78,962. The unreserved seat saw a tough fight between Congress’ Suresh Chand Gupta, AAP’s Ravinder Bhardwaj and BJP’s Narendra Manral.

Amar Colony: Ward number 146 comes under Kasturba Nagar Delhi assembly constituency. The candidates fighting for the seat are Devendra Basoya (Congress) Jitender Kumar (AAP) and Sharad Kapoor (BJP).

Live Updates

  • 2:29 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have been closed. Thank you for staying with us.

  • 2:29 PM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Ward-wise winners

    Abul Fazal Enclave: Ariba Khan (Congress) Wins
    Adarsh Nagar: Mukesh Kumar Goel (AAP) Wins
    Alipur: Yogesh (BJP) Wins
    Aman Vihar: Ravindra Bhardwaj (AAP) Wins
    Amar Colony: Sharad Kapoor (BJP) Wins
  • 1:59 PM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Tally so far

    AAP crosses majority mark, wins 126 seats, BJP wins 97 seats as counting continues. Congress wins 7, leads on 3 and Independent candidates win 3 and lead on 3.
  • 1:52 PM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Ward-wise winning/leading candidates

    Abul Fazal Enclave: Ariba Khan (Congress) Wins
    Adarsh Nagar: Mukesh Kumar Goel (AAP) Wins
    Alipur: Yogesh (BJP) Wins
    Aman Vihar: Ravindra Bhardwaj (AAP) Leads
    Amar Colony: Sharad Kapoor (BJP) Wins
  • 1:14 PM IST

  • 1:07 PM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Raghav Chadha’s Remarks on AAP’s Victory

    “BJP got a befitting reply from the people of Delhi. People have voted for the one who works for development. Today, Delhi has wiped out the ‘keechar’ that BJP tried to throw on Arvind Kejriwal. We’ll transform Delhi into the most beautiful city in the world”, said AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

  • 11:31 AM IST

    LIVE MCD Election Result Ward-wise winning/leading candidates

    Abul Fazal Enclave: Ariba Khan (Congress)
    Adarsh Nagar: Mukesh Kumar Goel (AAP) – Leading
    Alipur: Yogesh (BJP)- Leading
    Aman Vihar: Ravindra Bharadwaj (AAP)- Leading
    Amar Colony: Sharad Kapoor (BJP)- Leading
  • 9:52 AM IST

    LIVE Abul Fazal Enclave Ward Election Result: AAP ahead by 199 votes in Abul Fazal Enclave.

  • 9:29 AM IST
    LIVE Abul Fazal Enclave Ward Election Result: AAP’s Wajid Khan Leads
    LIVE Adarsh Nagar Ward Election Result: BJP’s Anubhav Dhir Leads
    LIVE Alipur Ward Election Result: AAP’s Deep Kumar Leads
    LIVE Aman Vihar Ward Election Result: AAP’s Ravindra Bhardwaj Leads
    LIVE Amar Colony Ward Election Result: AAP’s Jitender Kumar Leads
  • 9:12 AM IST

    LIVE Abul Fazal Enclave MCD Election Result 2022: AAP’s Wajid Khan takes lead. Counting underway amid tight security.

Published Date: December 7, 2022 2:33 PM IST

Updated Date: December 7, 2022 2:34 PM IST