Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Full List of Winners in Anand Vihar, Andrews Ganj, Anarkali, Ashok Nagar, Ashok Vihar

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Winners List For AAnand Vihar, Anarkali, Andrews Ganj, Ashok Nagar, Ashok Vihar. Stay tuned to India.com for the fastest and most authentic MCD election result 2022. 

Published: December 7, 2022 2:11 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

Anand Vihar, Anarkali, Andrews Ganj, Ashok Nagar, Ashok Vihar Counting Updates
LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Anand Vihar, Andrews Ganj, Anarkali, Ashok Nagar, Ashok Vihar wards in Delhi MCD witnessed a tough fight between AAP, BJP and Congress candidates. The Andrews Ganj ward which comes under the Kasturba Nagar Delhi assembly constituency is reserved for women. It saw a fierce battle between Congress’ Pooja Yadav, AAP’s Anita Baisoya and Priti Bhati of BJP. On the other hand, ward number 206 Anand Vihar which comes under the Vishwas Nagar assembly constituency witnessed a tough fight between Rajiv Chaudhary (Congress) Rahul Jain (AAP) and Dr Monika Pant (BJP). Check the final results for Anand Vihar, Anarkali, Andrews Ganj, Ashok Nagar, and Ashok Vihar wards below.

Live Updates

  • 2:11 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have been closed. Thank you for styaing with us.

  • 2:08 PM IST
    Anand Vihar, Andrews Ganj, Anarkali MCD Election Result 2022: List of Winners
    Ashok Nagar: Reena Maheshwari (BJP) Wins
    Andrews Ganj: Anita Baisoya (AAP) Wins
    Anand Vihar: BJP’s Monika Pant Wins
    Anarkali : BJP’s Meenakshi Sharma Wins
    Ashok Vihar: BJP’s Poonam Sharma Wins
  • 1:04 PM IST

  • 11:34 AM IST
    LIVE MCD Election Result Ward-wise winning/leading candidates
    Anand Vihar: BJP’s Monika Pant Wins
    Anarkali : BJP’s Meenakshi Sharma Wins
    Andrews Ganj: AAP Anita Baisoya Leads
    Ashok Nagar: BJP’s Reena Maheshwari Leads
    Ashok Vihar: BJP’s Poonam Sharma Wins
  • 9:40 AM IST
    LIVE Anand Vihar MCD Election Result: AAP’s Rahul Jain Leads
    LIVE Anarkali MCD Election Result : BJP’s Meenakshi Sharma Leads
    LIVE Andrews Ganj MCD Election Result : AAP’s Anita Baisoya Leads
    LIVE Ashok Nagar MCD Election Result: BJP’s Reena Maheshwari Leads
    LIVE Ashok Vihar MCD Election Result: BJP’s Poonam Sharma Leads
  • 8:37 AM IST

  • 8:25 AM IST

    Anand Vihar, Anarkali, Andrews Ganj, Ashok Nagar, Ashok Vihar Result LIVE: AAP takes massive lead in early trends, counting of votes underway.

  • 8:06 AM IST

    Anand Vihar, Anarkali, Andrews Ganj, Ashok Nagar, Ashok Vihar Result LIVE: Counting of votes begins, the first trend to emerge shortly. Stay tuned.

  • 7:09 AM IST

    Anand Vihar, Anarkali, Andrews Ganj, Ashok Nagar, Ashok Vihar Result LIVE: Exit Poll Predictions

    The Exit Poll conducted by Aaj Tak shows a clean sweep for Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in the MCD polls 2022.

    The BJP is expected to remain at the second spot. While the AAP is predicted to win 149-171 wards of the total 250, the BJP might get 61-91 wards, followed by Congress which may get 3-7 wards.

  • 6:53 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Counting of votes for Anand Vihar, Anarkali, Andrews Ganj, Ashok Nagar, Ashok Vihar to begin at 8 AM. Stay tuned to India.com for fastest updates.

