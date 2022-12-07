MCD Result Highlights: Mustafabad, Najafgarh, Nand Nagri, Nangal Thakran, Nangli Sakrawati List Of Winners

live

MCD Result Highlights: Mustafabad, Najafgarh, Nand Nagri, Nangal Thakran, Nangli Sakrawati

Delhi MCD Elections

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022

As It Happened | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for Delhi MCD Elections will begin at 8am today. The results for 250 wards will be announced after counting of all the votes is complete. Check all the round-wise updates on counting here.

The voting for MCD elections took place on Sunday, December 04, 2022. There were a total of of 1,349 candidates. The major parties-Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Indian National Congress all put their best foot forward in campaigning and promoting their respective candidates for each ward. However, despite strong campaigns, the voter turn out this year was only 50.47 per cent, the lowest in municipal polls since 2007, when only about 48 per cent of those eligible had voted.

MCD has been under the jurisdiction of BJP for 15 years, between 2007 and 2022 in all three corporations (North, South and East). This year, after the three corporations were merged under a single body, the number of seats was also reduced to 250 from erstwhile 272. There has been a constant tussle between the Delhi Government and MCD in terms of overlap of duties and back and forth allegations throughout the campaigning duration.

While on one hand, BJP was accused by AAP of anti-incumbency as well as over issues of governance such as financial mismanagement, solid waste management and corruption. AAP, meanwhile, has been managing a sustained campaign on the ground over issues of corruption and garbage.

Catch all the latest highlights on Mustafabad, Najafgarh, Nand Nagri, Nangal Thakran, Nangli Sakrawati Results

