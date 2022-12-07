live

MCD Result Highlights: Mustafabad, Najafgarh, Nand Nagri, Nangal Thakran, Nangli Sakrawati List Of Winners

As It Happened: Catch all the highlights of Nagar Nigam Chunav of Mustafabad, Najafgarh, Nand Nagri, Nangal Thakran, Nangli Sakrawati List Of Winners.

Updated: December 7, 2022 8:17 PM IST

By Shrimansi Kaushik | Edited by Sajal Patra

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022

As It Happened | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for Delhi MCD Elections will begin at 8am today. The results for 250 wards will be announced after counting of all the votes is complete. Check all the round-wise updates on counting here.

The voting for MCD elections took place on Sunday, December 04, 2022. There were a total of of 1,349 candidates. The major parties-Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Indian National Congress all put their best foot forward in campaigning and promoting their respective candidates for each ward. However, despite strong campaigns, the voter turn out this year was only 50.47 per cent, the lowest in municipal polls since 2007, when only about 48 per cent of those eligible had voted.

MCD has been under the jurisdiction of BJP for 15 years, between 2007 and 2022 in all three corporations (North, South and East). This year, after the three corporations were merged under a single body, the number of seats was also reduced to 250 from erstwhile 272. There has been a constant tussle between the Delhi Government and MCD in terms of overlap of duties and back and forth allegations throughout the campaigning duration.

While on one hand, BJP was accused by AAP of anti-incumbency as well as over issues of governance such as financial mismanagement, solid waste management and corruption. AAP, meanwhile, has been managing a sustained campaign on the ground over issues of corruption and garbage.

Catch all the latest highlights on Mustafabad, Najafgarh, Nand Nagri, Nangal Thakran, Nangli Sakrawati Results

Live Updates

  • 1:14 PM IST


    FULL LIST WINNERS:

    Nand Nagri MCD Election 2022: Ramesh Kumar Bisaiya wins for AAP
    Nangal Thakran MCD Election 2022: Babita Wins For BJP
    Nanglisakrawati MCD Election 2022: Savita Wins For BJP

    Najafgarh MCD Election 2022: Amit Kharkhari wins for BJP


    Mustafabad MCD Election 2022: Sabila Begum wins for INC




  • 11:03 AM IST

    Nanglisakrawati MCD Election 2022: Savita of BJP makes a comeback as she marches on, leaving behind Geetu of AAP here.

  • 11:03 AM IST
    Nangal Thakran MCD Election 2022: Manisha Shokeen of AAP still ahead as Babita of BJP giving a tough fight.
  • 11:03 AM IST

    Nand Nagri MCD Election 2022: Ramesh Kumar Bisaiya of AAP comes from behind as Km Rinku of BJP trail here.

  • 11:03 AM IST

    Najafgarh MCD Election 2022: Rajvir Singh Dabas of AAP maintains lead as Amit Kharkhari of BJP still fighting.

  • 11:03 AM IST

    Mustafabad MCD Election 2022: Sabila Begum of INC takes centre stage as Nasreen Akhtar of falls behind.

  • 9:27 AM IST

    Nanglisakrawati MCD Election 2022: Geetu is doing the job for AAP here. She has taken the early lead as Savita of BJP finds herself next in reckoning after Geetu.

  • 9:27 AM IST

    Nangal Thakran MCD Election 2022: There is no stopping Manisha Shokeen of AAP at the moment. Babita of BJP has some distance to cover here.

  • 9:27 AM IST

    Nand Nagri MCD Election 2022: With AAP sweeping early lead, Km Rinku of BJP is taking the fight to Mohan of INC and Ramesh Kumar Bisaiya of AAP with an early lead.

  • 9:27 AM IST

    Najafgarh MCD Election 2022: Rajvir Singh Dabas of AAP is on a roll. Have taken the lead as Amit Kharkhari of BJP playing the catching up game.

Published Date: December 7, 2022 9:01 AM IST

Updated Date: December 7, 2022 8:17 PM IST