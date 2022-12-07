live

MCD Election 2022 Full List Of Winners For Munirka, Mubarikpur, Mundka, Mukundpur, Mukherjee Nagar | Highlights

Updated: December 7, 2022 8:22 PM IST

By Shrimansi Kaushik | Edited by Sajal Patra

Delhi MCD Election 2022 Results LIVE
As It Happened | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Voting for Delhi MCD Election took place on December 04, 2022. The voter turn out this year was just about 50.47 per cent, the lowest in municipal polls since 2007, when only about 48 per cent of those eligible had voted.

The number of wards has been reduced to 250 for this year’s MCD elections from erstwhile 272 combined seats. This is the first election after Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 was passed that merged the earlier triumvirate of the North, South and East Municipal Corporations into one body earlier this year. This means that this year, as opposed to a total of 272 combined seats earlier, a total of 1,349 candidates fought for 250 seats only.

In the 2017 polls, BJP won 181 of 272 seats, AAP won 48 and Congress won 30; BJP’s vote share was a little over 3 per cent, AAP’s was 26 per cent and Congress’ was 21 per cent. As per major exit poll results, the Aam Aadmi Party is likely to sweep the majority of seats this year, followed by BJP at a distant second.

For the unversed, it is to be known that BJP ruled the MCD for 15 years, between 2007 and 2022 in all three corporations (North, South and East). The party has been battling anti-incumbency as well as a sustained attack by AAP over issues of governance such as financial mismanagement, solid waste management and corruption.

AAP, meanwhile, has been campaigning in Delhi for almost a year, with its leaders and workers managing a sustained campaign on the ground over issues of corruption and garbage.

  • 1:31 PM IST

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Munirka MCD Election 2022: Raj Bala Takes of AAP wins.
    Mubarikpur MCD Election 2022: AAP’s Rajesh Kumar Gupta wins.
    Mundka MCD Election 2022: Gajendra Singh Daral wins for IND
    Mukundpur MCD Election 2022: Gulab Singh wins BJP
    Mukherjee Nagar MCD Election 2022: Raja Iqbal Singh wins for BJP

    • 1:22 PM IST
    • 1:09 PM IST
    • 11:35 AM IST

      Mukundpur MCD Election 2022: Gulab Singh of BJP has won convincingly here. Ajay Kumar of AAP came a close second. Stellar show.

    • 10:41 AM IST
      Mukherjee Nagar MCD Election 2022: Antul Kohli of AAP maintains lead. Raja Iqbal Singh of BJP, however, is putting up a show here. Not much choose here.
    • 10:40 AM IST
      Mukundpur MCD Election 2022: Gulab Singh of BJP is ahead here. Ajay Kumar of AAP is trailing by quite a distance.
    • 10:38 AM IST
      Mundka MCD Election 2022: Gajendra Singh Daral of IND is marching on. Arun of BJP and Anil of AAP trail here.
    • 10:37 AM IST
      Mubarikpur MCD Election 2022: Rajesh Kumar Gupta of AAP maintains lead as Ramdayal Mahto of BJP playing the catching up game.
    • 10:36 AM IST

      Munirka MCD Election 2022: Ramaa Tokas of BJP comes from behind and takes the lead as Raj Bala Tokas of AAP slips further

    • 9:15 AM IST

      Mukherjee Nagar MCD Election 2022: Antul Kohli so far ahead of Raja Iqbal Singh of BJP

    Published Date: December 7, 2022 9:01 AM IST

    Updated Date: December 7, 2022 8:22 PM IST