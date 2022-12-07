MCD Election 2022 Full List Of Winners For Munirka, Mubarikpur, Mundka, Mukundpur, Mukherjee Nagar | Highlights

live

MCD Election 2022 Full List Of Winners For Munirka, Mubarikpur, Mundka, Mukundpur, Mukherjee Nagar

As It Happened | Delhi MCD Elections 2022: Catch all the highlights on Mubarikpur, Mukherjee Nagar, Mukundpur, Mundka, Munirka Results.

Delhi MCD Election 2022 Results LIVE

As It Happened | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Voting for Delhi MCD Election took place on December 04, 2022. The voter turn out this year was just about 50.47 per cent, the lowest in municipal polls since 2007, when only about 48 per cent of those eligible had voted.

The number of wards has been reduced to 250 for this year’s MCD elections from erstwhile 272 combined seats. This is the first election after Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 was passed that merged the earlier triumvirate of the North, South and East Municipal Corporations into one body earlier this year. This means that this year, as opposed to a total of 272 combined seats earlier, a total of 1,349 candidates fought for 250 seats only.

In the 2017 polls, BJP won 181 of 272 seats, AAP won 48 and Congress won 30; BJP’s vote share was a little over 3 per cent, AAP’s was 26 per cent and Congress’ was 21 per cent. As per major exit poll results, the Aam Aadmi Party is likely to sweep the majority of seats this year, followed by BJP at a distant second.

For the unversed, it is to be known that BJP ruled the MCD for 15 years, between 2007 and 2022 in all three corporations (North, South and East). The party has been battling anti-incumbency as well as a sustained attack by AAP over issues of governance such as financial mismanagement, solid waste management and corruption.

AAP, meanwhile, has been campaigning in Delhi for almost a year, with its leaders and workers managing a sustained campaign on the ground over issues of corruption and garbage.



