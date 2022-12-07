live

MCD Result Highlights: Nagar Nigam Chunav FULL LIST OF WINNERS Of Nangloi, Nangloi Jat, Naraina, Narela, Nawada

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Catch all the highlights of Nangloi, Nangloi Jat, Naraina, Narela, Nawada Results.

Updated: December 7, 2022 8:32 PM IST

By Shrimansi Kaushik | Edited by Sajal Patra

Stay Tuned With India.com For All The Latest Update on Nangloi, Nangloi Jat, Naraina, Narela, Nawada Results

LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for the Delhi MCD Elections 2022 are scheduled to take place today, December 07, 2022 at 8am. The results for 250 wards, for which a total of 1,349 candidates contested the elections, will be announced after the counting of all the votes is complete. The major parties: Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Indian National Congress led strong campaigns in the national capital before the elections.



However, on the day of polling, December 04, 2022, the voter turnout was only 50.47%, the lowest in municipal polls since 2007, when only about 48% of those eligible had voted.

In the 2017 polls, BJP won 181 of 272 seats, AAP won 48 and Congress won 30; BJP’s vote share was a little over 36%, AAP’s was 26% and Congress’ was 21%. BJP has been ruling the MCD in the national capital for around 15 years, since 2007. As per major exit poll results, the Aam Aadmi Party is likely to sweep the majority of seats this year, followed by BJP at a distant second.

Earlier this year, the three corporations North, South and East, were united as a single municipal body. Due to this, the number of seats was reduced to 250 from 272.

MCD is responsible for providing civic amenities to the citizens such as promoting health care facilities and taking measures to prevent any outbreak of diseases; cleaning roads that are less than 60-feet-wide; ensure proper functioning of primary schools and build education infrastructure for schools under the corporation’s Education department; construction and maintenance of public infrastructure; take care of water supply, manage the drainage system, develop slum areas, upkeep designated parks, libraries, street lights, and parking areas, solid waste management, collection of garbage, maintenance of sewerage are some of its crucial duties.

Catch All The Latest Highlights on Nangloi, Nangloi Jat, Naraina, Narela, Nawada Results

Live Updates

  • 2:09 PM IST

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Nangloi MCD Election 2022: Hemlata wins for AAP.
    Nangloijat MCD Election 2022: Poonam Saini wins for BJP.
    Naraina MCD Election 2022: Umang Bajaj wins for BJP.
    Narela MCD Election 2022: Sweta Khatri wins for AAP.
    Nawada MCD Election 2022: Nirmla Devi wins for AAP.
  • 11:52 AM IST
    Narela MCD Election 2022: Sweta Khatri of AAP clear winner here as Keshrani Neel Daman Khatri of BJP comes second.
  • 11:42 AM IST

    Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE: This is a terrific show from BJP at Naraina and Narela. Poonam Saini and Umang Bajaj have done the job for BJP here. Both won in emphatic fashion.

  • 11:12 AM IST

    Nawada MCD Election 2022: Nirmla Devi of AAP continues to dominate with Rinku of BJP still contention for pole position.

  • 11:12 AM IST

    Narela MCD Election 2022: Sweta Khatri of AAP marching on as Keshrani Neel Daman Khatri giving her a tough fight.

  • 11:12 AM IST

    Naraina MCD Election 2022: Vijender Garg of AAP maintains lead as Umang Bajaj of BJP still remains hopeful to get past Garg.

  • 11:12 AM IST
    Nangloijat MCD Election 2022: Poonam Saini of BJP leads here as Kaushalya finds herself in second place. Laxmi of AAP slips further.
  • 11:12 AM IST

    Nangloi MCD Election 2022: Babita Kumari of BJP maintains lead as Sangeeta Singh of INC showing glimpses of a comeback.

  • 9:38 AM IST

    Nawada MCD Election 2022: Nirmla Devi of AAP leading as Rinku of BJP trying to get back in reckoning although it is still early days.

  • 9:38 AM IST
    Narela MCD Election 2022: Sweta Khatri of AAP is ahead as Keshrani Neel Daman Khatri of playing the catching up game.

Topics

Published Date: December 7, 2022 9:01 AM IST

Updated Date: December 7, 2022 8:32 PM IST