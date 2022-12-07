live

MCD Result Highlights: Nagar Nigam Chunav FULL LIST OF WINNERS Of Nangloi, Nangloi Jat, Naraina, Narela, Nawada

LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for the Delhi MCD Elections 2022 are scheduled to take place today, December 07, 2022 at 8am. The results for 250 wards, for which a total of 1,349 candidates contested the elections, will be announced after the counting of all the votes is complete. The major parties: Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Indian National Congress led strong campaigns in the national capital before the elections.

However, on the day of polling, December 04, 2022, the voter turnout was only 50.47%, the lowest in municipal polls since 2007, when only about 48% of those eligible had voted.

In the 2017 polls, BJP won 181 of 272 seats, AAP won 48 and Congress won 30; BJP’s vote share was a little over 36%, AAP’s was 26% and Congress’ was 21%. BJP has been ruling the MCD in the national capital for around 15 years, since 2007. As per major exit poll results, the Aam Aadmi Party is likely to sweep the majority of seats this year, followed by BJP at a distant second.

Earlier this year, the three corporations North, South and East, were united as a single municipal body. Due to this, the number of seats was reduced to 250 from 272.

MCD is responsible for providing civic amenities to the citizens such as promoting health care facilities and taking measures to prevent any outbreak of diseases; cleaning roads that are less than 60-feet-wide; ensure proper functioning of primary schools and build education infrastructure for schools under the corporation’s Education department; construction and maintenance of public infrastructure; take care of water supply, manage the drainage system, develop slum areas, upkeep designated parks, libraries, street lights, and parking areas, solid waste management, collection of garbage, maintenance of sewerage are some of its crucial duties.

