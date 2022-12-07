live

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Highlights: FULL List Of Winners of Nehru Vihar, New Ashok Nagar, Nihal Vihar, Nilothi, Nithari

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Highlights: Check the list of winner of Nagar Nigam Chunav of Nehru Vihar, New Ashok Nagar, Nihal Vihar, Nilothi, Nithari.

As It Happened, Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: After massive campaigning, all the major political parties in the national capital : Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, are geared up for the results of MCD Elections, the counting for which is scheduled to begin at 8am today.

Voting for Delhi MCD Election took place on December 04, 2022. Despite great campaigning by the parties, the voter turn out this year was just about 50.47 per cent. This is the lowest in municipal polls since 2007, when only about 48 per cent of those eligible had voted.

In the 2017 polls, BJP won 181 of 272 seats, AAP won 48 and Congress won 30; BJP’s vote share was a little over 3 per cent, AAP’s was 26 per cent and Congress’ was 21 per cent. As per major exit poll results, the Aam Aadmi Party is likely to sweep the majority of seats this year, followed by BJP at a distant second. Congress is likely to perform the worst of all three.

A total of 1,349 candidates fought for 250 seats this year. The number of wards has been reduced to only 250 for this year’s MCD elections from erstwhile 272 combined seats. This is after the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 was passed that merged the earlier triumvirate of the North, South and East Municipal Corporations into one body earlier this year.

MCD is responsible for providing civic amenities to the citizens such as promoting health care facilities and taking measures to prevent any outbreak of diseases; cleaning roads that are less than 60-feet-wide, pavements and markets; ensure proper functioning of primary schools and build education infrastructure for schools under the corporation’s Education department; construction and maintenance of public infrastructure such as roads, over-bridges, public toilets and public transportation by the engineering department of the MCD; take care of water supply, manage the drainage system, develop slum areas, upkeep designated parks, libraries, street lights, and parking areas; solid waste management, collection of garbage, maintenance of sewerage are some of its crucial duties.

