Delhi MCD Result 2022: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8 AM Today Under Tight Security Arrangements

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Over 20 companies of paramilitary personnel and 10,000 officers of Delhi Police have been deployed at the 42 centres where votes for the civic polls in the national capital will be counted.

Delhi MCD Polls 2022: This year, the highest polling percentage (65.72) has been recorded in ward no. 5 (Bakhtawarpur), while the lowest (33.74 per cent) was registered in ward no.145 (Andrews Ganj).

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Tight security arrangements have been put in place as the counting of votes for the Delhi MCD Election 2022will begin at 8 AM on Wednesday. In this regard, 20 companies of paramilitary personnel and over 10,000 officers of Delhi Police have been deployed at the 42 centres where votes for the civic polls in the national capital will be counted.

Besides the counting centres, heavy police presence will also be ensured outside the offices of political parties. Adequate security personnel will also be deployed to prevent clashes between activists of different parties. Elections to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were held on December 4.

Security Arrangement

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Public Relations) Suman Nalwa said adequate security arrangements had been made for the day of counting. The police are also keeping tabs on strongrooms where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are stored and the counting centres. “We are fully prepared for the counting day and keeping a strict vigil on the strongrooms,” Nalwa said.

50.48 Per Cent Voter Turnout Recorded

Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent in polls held on December 4, results of which may have ramifications beyond the national capital. The election was largely touted as a three-way contest among a spirited AAP, a confident BJP and a hopeful Congress.

There are 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and 1,349 candidates are in the fray in this election.

“We are all set for the counting of votes tomorrow for which 42 centres have been set up. Counting will take place amid tight security arrangements,” a senior official of the State Election Commission told PTI.

AAP, BJP Exude Confidence

Both AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls while the Congress is seeking to regain lost turf.

In the 2017 civic election, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. Polling could not be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. The voting percentage that year was around 53.

This year, the highest polling percentage (65.72) has been recorded in ward no. 5 (Bakhtawarpur), while the lowest (33.74 per cent) was registered in ward no.145 (Andrews Ganj).

According to data shared by the EC on Monday, 51.03 per cent of the male voters exercised their franchise while 49.83 per cent of female electorate voted in the crucial civic polls. The figures for some of the other wards were — Civil Lines (44.86 per cent), Chandni Chowk (44.48 per cent), Karol Bagh (44.72 per cent), Najafgarh (51.97 per cent), Rajinder Nagar (44.26 per cent), Malaviya Nagar (44.89 per cent), Greater Kailash (38.99 per cent), Laxmi Nagar (49.02 per cent).

First Civil Poll After Delimitation Exercise

This is the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise, and the poll was held days after the first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections, and a day ahead of its second phase.

Authorities had set up 13,638 polling stations across Delhi for the exercise. This was also the first civic polls held in the national capital after the February 2020 riots in Delhi, and according to data shared by officials, 3,360 booths, spanning 493 locations, were identified in critical or sensitive categories. Sixty-eight model polling stations and as many pink polling stations were established for quality experience of voters.