Delhi MCD Results: Top 5 Candidates With Biggest Win Margin

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Latest Update: After the counting of voted were concluded, the Aam Aadmi Party emerged victorious in the Delhi MCD Election, drawing the curtains on the 15-year reign of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the civic body. The verdict of the voters has put the AAP firmly in control in the capital where it has promised to deliver on cleanliness and governance, among others.

Here, take a look at the top 5 candidates who won the Delhi MCD election by a margin of over 10,000 votes.

Shastri Nagar (70) MCD Election Result: Manoj Kumar Jindal of the BJP scored 23,413 votes, defeating his AAP rival Babita by a margin of 12,209 votes.

Chandani Mahal (76) MCD Election Result: AAP candidate Aaley Mohammed Iqbal defeated his Congress rival Mohammed Hamid by a margin of 17,134 votes. Aaley Mohammed Iqbal secured a resounding 19,199 votes.

Bazar Sita Ram (78) MCD Election Result: AAP’s Rafia Mahir secured 16,639 votes to emerge as the winner by a margin of 12,886 votes against Seema Tahira of the Congress who secured 3,753 votes.

Ballimaran (79) MCD Election Result: AAP candidate Mohd Sadiq of secured 15,773 votes to win against BJP’s Ram Dev Sharma by a margin of 11,626 votes.

Dichaon Kala (128) MCD Election Result: Neelam of BJP received 22,280 votes to defeat Anita of AAP who secured 11,833 votes by a margin of 10,447 votes.