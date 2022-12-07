live

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Shashi Chandna of BJP Wins Mandawali Ward | Details Here

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Follow minute-by-minute updates of the counting. Winners list and LIVE updates here. Check details.

This time, over 1.4 crore eligible voters exercised their franchise for 250 wards in the crucial civil polls.

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: For the Delhi MCD Election 2022, the counting of votes for 250 wards that went to polls on December 4 began at 8 AM. Even as the trends will emerge in an hour or so, the final results for Mandawali, Manglapuri, Mangol Puri, Mangolpuri-A, Mangolpuri-B are expected to be clear by noon.

