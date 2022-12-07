Top Recommended Stories
live
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Shashi Chandna of BJP Wins Mandawali Ward | Details Here
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Follow minute-by-minute updates of the counting. Winners list and LIVE updates here. Check details.
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: For the Delhi MCD Election 2022, the counting of votes for 250 wards that went to polls on December 4 began at 8 AM. Even as the trends will emerge in an hour or so, the final results for Mandawali, Manglapuri, Mangol Puri, Mangolpuri-A, Mangolpuri-B are expected to be clear by noon.
