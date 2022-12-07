live

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Shashi Chandna of BJP Wins Mandawali Ward | Details Here

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Follow minute-by-minute updates of the counting. Winners list and LIVE updates here. Check details.

Updated: December 7, 2022 4:07 PM IST

By India.com News Desk

This time, over 1.4 crore eligible voters exercised their franchise for 250 wards in the crucial civil polls.
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: For the Delhi MCD Election 2022, the counting of votes for 250 wards that went to polls on December 4 began at 8 AM. Even as the trends will emerge in an hour or so, the final results for Mandawali, Manglapuri, Mangol Puri, Mangolpuri-A, Mangolpuri-B are expected to be clear by noon.

Live Updates

  • 1:26 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Shashi Chandna of BJP wins Mandawali ward. She beat INCs Usha Chaudhary.

  • 12:35 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: At Mangolpuri-B, AAPs Sumar trumps BJPs Rajeshwari.

  • 12:34 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAPs Dharam Rakshak has on from the Mangolpuri-A ward. BJPs Ashok Kumar emerges second.

  • 12:32 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: At Mangalapuri, AAPs Narendra Kumar wins. He defeated BJPs Vijay Veer Solanki.

  • 11:50 AM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Also in Mandawali, BJP is in the lead with INC trailing here. This contest is expected to go down to the wire.

  • 10:26 AM IST
    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: In Mangol Puri, AAP’s Rajesh Kumar is leading against BJP’s Shashi Kapoor by 620 votes. There is still a chance of a change in trend.
  • 10:14 AM IST

  • 8:36 AM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: According to data shared by the SEC, Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent on December 4. While 51.03 per cent of the male voters exercised their franchise, around 49.83 per cent of the female electorate voted in the civic polls.

  • 8:15 AM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: And finally, the counting is officially underway. It is expected to continue till the evening. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • 7:43 AM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of the Delhi MCD Election counting. The process starts at 8 AM.

