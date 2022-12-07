live

AS IT HAPPENED | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP’s Anuradha Sharma Wins Matiala

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Follow minute-by-minute updates of the counting. Winners list and LIVE updates here. Check details.

Updated: December 7, 2022 3:56 PM IST

By India.com News Desk

According to the exit poll conducted by ZEE News, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was projected to sweep the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022.
According to the exit poll conducted by ZEE News, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was projected to sweep the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022.

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for Delhi MCD Election 2022will start at 8 AM and the emerging trends will emerge as the day progresses. However, the final results for Matiala, Maujpur, Mayur Vihar Phase-1, Mayur Vihar Phase-2, Meethapur are expected to be clear by noon.

Also Read:

For the MCD election 2022, Delhi recorded 30 per cent voter turnout till 2 PM, Election Commission said. Polling for 250 wards began at 8 AM and continued till 5 PM. The number of wards were reduced to 250 from 272 after delimitation.

Live Updates

  • 1:23 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP’s Anuradha Sharma wins Matiala. Anuradha was trailing against Neelam Vats of INC. It has to be said this is one of the dramatic finishes of the day.

  • 12:23 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: At Meethapur, Guddi Devi of the BJP is in the lead over AAPs Ritu. This could be a cliffhanger.

  • 12:19 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: In Mayur Vihar Phase-1, AAPs Beena reigned supreme as she defeated BJPs Prema Devi.

  • 12:17 PM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJPs Anil Sharma has won from Maujpur AAP’s Neeraj Kaushik finishes second.

  • 11:47 AM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: In Matiala, the final results are not out as yet. But it is AAP in the lead and BJP is second in the race.

  • 9:42 AM IST

    LIVE COVERAGE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Beena (AAP), Prema Devi (BJP), Ranjna Kumari (INC), Neelam (IND) are the four contestants in the fray for the Mayur Vihar Phase 1 seat. This one is expected to be a close contest.

  • 8:41 AM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Early trends show that the Aam Aadmi Party is in front. The counting has just gotten underway, and hence it is no surprise to see AAP in the lead. The tide could turn. Stay tuned to india.com for all the updates.

  • 8:32 AM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: According to data shared by the SEC, Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent on December 4. While 51.03 per cent of the male voters exercised their franchise, around 49.83 per cent of the female electorate voted in the civic polls.

  • 8:16 AM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: And finally, the counting is officially underway. It is expected to continue till the evening. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 7, 2022 3:55 PM IST

Updated Date: December 7, 2022 3:56 PM IST