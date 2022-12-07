live

AS IT HAPPENED | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP’s Anuradha Sharma Wins Matiala

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Follow minute-by-minute updates of the counting. Winners list and LIVE updates here. Check details.

According to the exit poll conducted by ZEE News, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was projected to sweep the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022.

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for Delhi MCD Election 2022will start at 8 AM and the emerging trends will emerge as the day progresses. However, the final results for Matiala, Maujpur, Mayur Vihar Phase-1, Mayur Vihar Phase-2, Meethapur are expected to be clear by noon.

For the MCD election 2022, Delhi recorded 30 per cent voter turnout till 2 PM, Election Commission said. Polling for 250 wards began at 8 AM and continued till 5 PM. The number of wards were reduced to 250 from 272 after delimitation.

Load More