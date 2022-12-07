live

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Sidhartha Nagar, Sonia Vihar, Sri Niwas Puri, Sriram Colony, Subhash Mohalla | List of Winners

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Winners List For Sidhartha Nagar, Sonia Vihar, Sri Niwas Puri, Sriram Colony, Subhash Mohalla.

Updated: December 7, 2022 2:23 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

Sidhartha Nagar, Sonia Vihar, Sri Niwas Puri, Sriram Colony, Subhash Mohalla Counting Updates
Sidhartha Nagar, Sonia Vihar, Sri Niwas Puri, Sriram Colony, Subhash Mohalla Counting Updates

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for Sidhartha Nagar, Sonia Vihar, Sri Niwas Puri, Sriram Colony, Subhash Mohalla wards that went to polls in the Delhi MCD Election 2022 on December 4 began at 8 AM. While Sidhartha Nagar witnessed a tough fight between Darshna (Congress) Neetu Khatana (AAP) and Pramod Jha (BJP), Sonia Vihar ward in the Karawal Nagar Delhi assembly constituency saw a fierce battle between Congress candidate Preeti, AAP’s Rimjhim Sharma and Sonali Basisth Chaudhary of BJP. For Sri Niwas Puri,  Kanta Sharma of Congress, Indu of Aam Aadmi Party and Sonia Anupam Pandey of BJP were locked in a fierce battle. Sriram Colony, Subhash Mohalla also saw a tough battle between BJP, AAP and Congress candidates.  Check list of winners in Sidhartha Nagar, Sonia Vihar, Sri Niwas Puri, Sriram Colony, Subhash Mohalla below.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 2:23 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have been closed. Thank you for staying with us.

  • 2:22 PM IST
    Sidhartha Nagar, Sonia Vihar, Sri Niwas Puri, Sriram Colony, Subhash Mohalla LIVE Result
    Sidhartha Nagar: Sonali (BJP) Wins
    Sonia Vihar: Soni Pandey (BJP) Wins
    Sri Niwas Puri: Raj Pal Singh (BJP) wins
    Sriram Colony: Mohammad Aamil Malik (AAP) Wins
    Subhash Mohalla: Manisha Singh (BJP) Wins
  • 11:48 AM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 – Ward-wise winning/leading candidates

    Sidhartha Nagar: BJP’s Sonali Wins
    Sonia Vihar: BJP’s Soni Pandey wins
    Sri Niwas Puri: BJP’s Raj Pal Singh Leads
    Sriram Colony: AAP’s Mohammad Aamil Malik Leads
    Subhash Mohalla: BJP’s Manisha Singh Leads
  • 9:49 AM IST
    LIVE Sidhartha Nagar, Sonia Vihar, Sri Niwas Puri, Sriram Colony, Subhash Mohalla Counting Updates
    Sidhartha Nagar: AAP’s Neetu Leads
    Sonia Vihar: BJP’s Soni Pandey Leads
    Sri Niwas Puri: BJP’s Raj Pal Singh Leads
    Sriram Colony: AAP’s Mohammad Aamil Malik Leads
    Subhash Mohalla: AAP’s Rekha Tyagi Leads
  • 9:15 AM IST

    LIVE Sidhartha Nagar MCD Election Result 2022: AAP’s Neetu leads

  • 9:14 AM IST

    LIVE Sonia Vihar MCD Election Result 2022: BJP’s Soni Pandey Takes Lead.

  • 8:32 AM IST

    Sidhartha Nagar, Sonia Vihar, Sri Niwas Puri, Sriram Colony, Subhash Mohalla LIVE Result: As per initial trends, AAP is ahead in 86 wards of the total 250. BJP leading in 68, Congress- 4. Counting is underway amid tight security.

  • 8:16 AM IST

    Sidhartha Nagar, Sonia Vihar, Sri Niwas Puri, Sriram Colony, Subhash Mohalla LIVE Result: Counting of votes underway, AAP takes lead in early trends.

  • 7:12 AM IST

    LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Counting of votes for Sidhartha Nagar, Sonia Vihar, Sri Niwas Puri, Sriram Colony, Subhash Mohalla to begin at 8 AM. Stay tuned

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 7, 2022 2:23 PM IST

Updated Date: December 7, 2022 2:23 PM IST