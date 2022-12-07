live

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Sidhartha Nagar, Sonia Vihar, Sri Niwas Puri, Sriram Colony, Subhash Mohalla | List of Winners

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for Sidhartha Nagar, Sonia Vihar, Sri Niwas Puri, Sriram Colony, Subhash Mohalla wards that went to polls in the Delhi MCD Election 2022 on December 4 began at 8 AM. While Sidhartha Nagar witnessed a tough fight between Darshna (Congress) Neetu Khatana (AAP) and Pramod Jha (BJP), Sonia Vihar ward in the Karawal Nagar Delhi assembly constituency saw a fierce battle between Congress candidate Preeti, AAP’s Rimjhim Sharma and Sonali Basisth Chaudhary of BJP. For Sri Niwas Puri, Kanta Sharma of Congress, Indu of Aam Aadmi Party and Sonia Anupam Pandey of BJP were locked in a fierce battle. Sriram Colony, Subhash Mohalla also saw a tough battle between BJP, AAP and Congress candidates. Check list of winners in Sidhartha Nagar, Sonia Vihar, Sri Niwas Puri, Sriram Colony, Subhash Mohalla below.

