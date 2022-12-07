AS IT HAPPENED | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP’s Ritesh Suji Reigns Supreme at Welcome Colony

live

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP's Ritesh Suji Reigns Supreme at Welcome Colony

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: This time, the MCD election was largely touted as a three-way contest among a spirited AAP, a confident BJP and a hopeful Congress.

December 7, 2022

By India.com News Desk

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Delhi is all set for the counting of votes in the Delhi MCD Elections 2022, with officials saying 42 centres have been set up for the exercise which will begin at 8 AM. This time, the MCD election was largely touted as a three-way contest among a spirited AAP, a confident BJP and a hopeful Congress. The winning or losing trends will emerge in an hour or so after the counting starts, however, the final results for Wazirpur, Welcome Colony, West Patel Nagar, Yamuna Vihar, Zakir Nagar are expected to be clear by noon.

Live Updates

  • 12:56 PM IST

    LIVE COUNTING | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Naziya Danish from INC won from the Zakir Nagar ward.

  • 12:55 PM IST

    LIVE COUNTING | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP’s Pramod Gupta won from Yamuna Vihar ward. Raj Kumar of INCs finished second.

  • 12:53 PM IST

    LIVE COUNTING | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: At West Patel Nagar, AAPs Kavita Chauhan won defeating BJPs Menu.

  • 12:52 PM IST

    LIVE COUNTING | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP’s Ritesh Suji reigns supreme at Welcome Colony. Sudesh Chaudhary of AAP lost close.

  • 11:55 AM IST

    LIVE COUNTING | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP’s Chitra Vidyarthi has won from Wazirpur. From Wazirpur, BJPs Sonia finished second.

  • 9:29 AM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: From the Welcome Colony ward, there are five contestants in the fray. The candidates are Sudesh Choudhary (AAP), Ritesh Suji (BJP), Sanjay Gupta (INC), Jai Prakash (IND), Raman Batra (IND).

  • 9:27 AM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Chitra Vidyarthi (AAP), Sonia (BJP), Mamta Verma (INC), Manisha (IND) here are the candidates from Wazirpur. The counting is underway and we will soon provide you with the early trends here.

  • 8:39 AM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Early trends show that the Aam Aadmi Party is in front. The counting has just gotten underway, and hence it is no surprise to see AAP in the lead. The tide could turn. Stay tuned to india.com for all the updates.

  • 8:34 AM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: According to data shared by the SEC, Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent on December 4. While 51.03 per cent of the male voters exercised their franchise, around 49.83 per cent of the female electorate voted in the civic polls.

  • 8:15 AM IST

    LIVE | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: And finally, the counting is officially underway. It is expected to continue till the evening. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

December 7, 2022

December 7, 2022